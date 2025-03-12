WTC 2025 Final: MCC Faces £4 Million Loss As India’s Absence Hits Ticket Sales - Report

WTC Final: The 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final will see defending champions Australia take on South Africa from June 11-15 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. However, the absence of India from the summit clash has significantly impacted the financial prospects of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), with reports suggesting losses of up to £4 million (approx. ₹45.08 crore).

According to news reports, MCC had originally set ticket prices at premium rates, banking on India's qualification and the high demand from Indian cricket fans. However, with Rohit Sharma’s side failing to secure a spot in the final, the demand has dropped, forcing the organisers to slash ticket prices by nearly £50 (approx. ₹5,633) per ticket.

India’s Absence Hurts Revenue & Ticket Sales

The organisers had expected a strong turnout, given India's past appearances in the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals. However, India's back-to-back Test series defeats—0-3 at home against New Zealand and 1-3 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy—ended their chances of making a third consecutive final.

"Anticipating India's participation, Lord's had originally priced tickets at premium rates, confident that the demand from Indian cricket supporters would outstrip supply," the report stated. "However, once it became clear that India would not feature in the final, MCC opted to lower ticket prices to ensure a fuller stadium rather than scattered crowds."

As a result, tickets are now being sold between £40 and £90, much lower than their initial pricing.

India’s Lord’s Test Already Sold Out

While the WTC final has seen declining ticket sales, MCC has had no such trouble selling tickets for the India vs England Test at Lord’s in July. The first four days of the Test have already been sold out, further highlighting India’s massive influence on global cricket economics.

India’s road to the WTC final was derailed after suffering their first home Test series defeat since 2012-13, when England beat MS Dhoni’s side 2-1. Their struggles continued as they were outplayed by Australia in a five-match away series, ultimately costing them a spot in the final.

With India missing from the 2025 WTC final, the financial impact on MCC serves as a reminder of the dominant influence Indian cricket holds in the global game.