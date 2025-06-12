WTC Final 2025 – Day 2 Stumps Report: Pat Cummins’ Historic Spell And Alex Carey’s Masterclass Put Australia Firmly In Control

Australia surged ahead on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, powered by a historic spell from skipper Pat Cummins, as they closed the day with a commanding lead over South Africa.

Cummins Shatters Lord’s Record and Reaches 300 Wickets

In an unforgettable post-lunch burst, Cummins ripped through South Africa’s lower order, ending with 6/28, the best bowling figures ever by a captain at Lord’s, eclipsing Bob Willis’s 1982

His haul also took him past 300 Test wickets, making him the eighth Australian to achieve this milestone.

Morning Session

South Africa resumed on 43/4, trailing Australia’s 212 by 169 runs. A resolute 64-run stand between Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (39)* delivered hope. Bavuma fell just before lunch, edging Cummins to slip. South Africa reached 121/5 at lunch, still 91 runs behind

Post-Lunch Onslaught

Cummins quickly castled Kyle Verreynne (13), Marco Jansen (0), and David Bedingham to complete a five-for; he wrapped up the innings by dismissing Keshav Maharaj (run-out) and finally Kagiso Rabada, finishing at 138 all out, giving Australia a 74-run first-innings lead.

Australia's Second Innings Start: Middle‑Order Collapse & Final Stand

Australia began their reply with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne but both fell early to Rabada: Khawaja for 6 and Green for a duck. After tea, a dramatic collapse saw Australia slump to 73/7, courtesy of a terrific spell from Lungi Ngidi and Candice Rabada. Rescuers Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16)* steadied the ship, guiding Australia to 144/8 at stumps, extending the overall lead to 218 runs.

Outlook for Day 3

Australia holds the upper hand, with over 200 runs lead and 2 wickets remaining. If Carey and Starc can add modest runs, they’ll set a daunting target. Cummins, balanced as a fierce competitor and inspirational captain, has steered Australia into the ideal position to defend the mace