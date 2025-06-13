WTC Final 2025: Explained – The Reason Behind Black Armbands Worn By AUS And SA Players

In a gripping World Test Championship (WTC) Final clash between Australia and South Africa, a somber moment of solidarity emerged as both sets of players donned black armbands on Day 3. The gesture, marked by a moment of silence before play, was in tribute to the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash that shook the world on June 12.

Tribute at Lord’s: Mourning the Ahmedabad Air Crash Victims

The WTC Final 2025, held at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground, paused briefly before the start of Day 3 as players and officials from both Australia and South Africa paid respects to the 241 victims of the Air India flight tragedy. The ill-fated London-bound Boeing 787 crashed just 40 seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming nearly every life onboard, with only one miraculous survivor.

This shocking event, which involved passengers from multiple nationalities, sent ripples across the global community—including the cricketing fraternity. The decision to wear black armbands by both teams reflects a unified show of grief and solidarity. The visual poignancy of the tribute during a high-stakes encounter brought humanity to the forefront of the sport.

A Clash of Titans: WTC Final Hangs in the Balance

While the emotional tribute set a solemn tone, the battle on the field continued with intense fervor. The match has unfolded at a dramatic pace, and with conditions favoring bowlers, every session has delivered game-changing moments.

South Africa struck first blood on Day 1, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada rattling the Australians with a searing five-wicket haul. His spell bundled the defending champions out for a modest 212, giving the Proteas early momentum. However, Pat Cummins responded in kind. The Australian skipper produced a masterclass in seam bowling, grabbing six wickets to dismiss South Africa for just 138.

Australia Survive a Scare, Thanks to Carey’s Grit

Day 2 saw momentum swing wildly as South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi and Rabada again, reduced Australia to 73-7 in their second innings. The Proteas were on the verge of seizing full control, but Alex Carey’s counter-attacking 43 proved to be a game-saving knock. His runs dragged Australia to 144-8 by stumps, stretching the lead to 218—pushing South Africa onto the back foot once more.

As Day 3 begins, Australia will look to squeeze out a few more runs and set a daunting target, potentially in the range of 250—a total that would be formidable on a deteriorating Lord’s pitch. History also supports the Aussies: since 2005, there has been just one successful chase above 200 at this venue in Test cricket.

Chasing Glory: Can the Proteas Defy the Odds?

Despite the uphill task, South Africa isn’t out of the fight. Their bowlers have shown discipline and aggression, and their batting lineup has the firepower to stage a comeback. With players like Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen, the Proteas possess the ability to counterattack on tough pitches.

However, the real test lies in handling pressure on a Day 3 wicket at Lord’s, where variable bounce and swing under overcast skies can wreak havoc. The presence of class bowlers like Cummins, Starc, and Lyon gives Australia the edge, but cricket, especially in the longest format, thrives on the unpredictable.