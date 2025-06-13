WTC Final, AUS vs SA: Aiden Markram Creates History, Becomes First-Ever South African Batter To...

Aiden Markram on Friday created history by becoming the first-ever South African batter to score a century in an ICC tournament Final. Markram achieved this massive feat for South Africa on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against Australia at Lord's, London on June 13.

The 30-year-old Markram showcased his class against a quality Australian bowling lineup with his eighth Test century at the biggest stage. Markram along with skipper Temba Bavuma have taken South Africa closer to victory in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia.

First Players To Smash Century For A Team In ICC Tournament Final

West Indies - Clive Lloyd - 102 vs AUS, Lord's, 1975

Sri Lanka - Aravinda de Silva - 107* vs AUS, Lahore, 1996

India - Sourav Ganguly - 117 vs NZ, Nairobi, 2000

New Zealand - Chris Cairns - 102* vs IND, Nairobi, 2000

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 140* vs IND, Johannesburg, 2003

England - Marcus Trescothick - 104 vs WI, The Oval, 2004

Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman - 114 vs IND, The Oval, 2017

South Africa - Aiden Markram - 102* vs AUS, Lord's, 2025

Meanwhile, Markram also became the fourth batter after Jacques Kallis (113* against Sri Lanka in the 1998 ICC Knockout semifinal against SL), Herschelle Gibbs (116* against India in CT 2002 semifinals), and David Miller (101 against Australia in the World Cup 2023 semifinal) to hit a century for South Africa in ICC knockout matches.

South Africa On Cusp Of History

South Africa were 213/2 at stumps on Day 3, with opener Aiden Markram (102 not out) and skipper Temba Bavuma (65 not out) at the crease and a further 69 runs required for victory against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The pair of Markram and Bavuma have batted superbly so far. Markram showed his class with his eighth Test century while Bavuma played the perfect support role despite being badly hampered by a dodgy hamstring.

Earlier, South Africa dismissed Australia for 207 in their second innings during the opening session, with Mitchell Starc (58 not out) catapulting the Aussies towards a lead of 300 following an enterprising partnership of 59 for the 10th wicket with Josh Hazlewood (17).

South Africa XI: 1. Aiden Markram, 2. Ryan Rickelton, 3. Wiaan Mulder, 4. Temba Bavuma (c), 5. Tristan Stubbs, 6. David Bedingham, 7. Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8. Marco Jansen, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Lungi Ngidi

Australia XI: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood