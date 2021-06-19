WTC final: Dinesh Karthik trolls former England captain Nasser Hussain during commentary, leave fans entertained

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Saturday took no time to become a fan favourite with his commentary skills. The Tamil Nadu cricketer is part of the elite commentary panel for the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, which saw India finish the opening session of Day 2 at 69/2 with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.

Karthik kicked-off his latest stint alongside former England skipper Nasser Hussain and in no time the wicketkeeper made a cheeky reference against his counterpart.

The incident started with Hussain talking about India opener Rohit Sharma's tendency to knock some beautiful pull shot. He then complimented the right-handed batsman's ability to play the spinners equally well and said the approach by Rohit helps the team with the positive intent at the top.

“Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent,” said Hussain.

However, Karthik didn't leave any chance to pull Hussain's leg and replied: "yes, exactly the opposite of you”.

Karthik's work in the commentary box was well received by the fans, who came up with hilarious tweets applauding the wicketkeeper-batsman. Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, BCCI in a tweet confirmed, Virat Kohli and his unit is wearing a black armband to pay homeage to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who breathed his last on Friday night. The former athlete was 91-year-old.