WTC Final: Mohammed Shami wears a towel while fielding, video goes viral – WATCH

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami had a brilliant morning session at Southampton on Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final as he picked four crucial wickets and helped the Virat Kohli-side to restrict New Zealand to 249 in the first innings. Not only Shami win hearts with his bowling, but he did something bizarre that is gaining traction on social space.

The pacer was spotted wearing a towel during the game. He was doing it because of the chilly nature of the weather that is there in Southampton. So, in order to keep his lower back warm – Shami wrapped a towel around him. But again, fans found it funny and hence reacted to Shami’s latest act.

Here's the video:

Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul (4/76), dismissed the Kiwis for 249 on the fifth day of the rain-hit World Test Championship final in Southampton on Tuesday.

New Zealand, who began the day strongly placed at 101 for two, were reduced to 135 for five in 72 overs at lunch as Shami removed Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) before Ishant Sharma got rid of Henry Nicholls (7).

In the second session, Shami continued his fine form and got his third wicket as he trapped Colin de Grandhomme in front of the stumps for 13. Kyle Jamieson then joined skipper Williamson in the middle and scored at more than run a ball before getting out.

Shami went for 12 in an over but managed to get the wicket as Jamieson was caught at long leg.

India had made 217 in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 217 all-out vs New Zealand 249 all out (D Conway 54, K Williamson 49, T Southee 30, M Shami 4/76, I Sharma 3/48, R Ashwin 2/28)