WTC Final: Poonam Pandey hints at stripping if India win against New Zealand

Controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey often makes headlines for her bold statements or her personal life. Back in 2011, she said that she will go nude if India wins the World Cup and now Poonam has hinted at striping if India manages to win the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand as they fight out at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Poonam made another controversial statement and said, “Cricket chalu hai? log cricket khel rahe hain? And if it is happening should I again say that I will strip if India wins this time? I have no clue about this. I will go back home. I will check and think of controversy if possible.”

Meanwhile, her husband Sam Bombay also reacted to her statement and quipped, “Can I strip?” Poonam responded to him saying, “You want to strip? India haar jaayegi mat karna.”

Notably, in 2011, Poonam had promised to strip if India win the World Cup, which did not happen later of course.

Years after the 2011 World Cup, Poonam Pandey had finally revealed in 2016 how the idea of the announcement came to her. She told news agency IANS: “I was sitting with my journalist friends and we were discussing about doing something really big. I had done some 25-30 calendar shoots. All were big enough, but that recognition was missing.”

“Then I saw there were so many girls in this industry who had worked with the Khans and the Kapoors, but people still did not recognise them as they know only Khans and Kapoors.”

“In such a scenario, it’s very difficult to get your own identity, especially if you come from nowhere. Hence, to get that identity and recognition, I thought only controversy could help,” the Nasha actress added.