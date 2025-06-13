Former skipper Ricky Ponting has given valuable advice to South Africa's batters ahead of their run chase against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's. The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa need 282 runs to win the WTC Final after they bowled out South Africa for 207 in their second innings.

Ponting feels that both sides have been guilty of not looking to score against the new ball and wants to see South Africa's batters play with more aggression and put the pressure on the Australian bowlers early in the run chase in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

"One thing I do know about the game and when you are facing the best of the best and the South African top-order were definitely doing that, you've got to look to put pressure back on the bowlers," Ponting told ICC Digital.

"You can't just sit there and wait for them because they just don't make mistakes," he added.

Notably, none of South Africa's top six scored more than 45 in the first innings and only four of their batters even reached double figures as Australia's pacers dominated proceedings at Lord's.

World-cup winning captain Ponting wants to see the Proteas change their approach in the second innings.

"Sometimes you've just got to do things a little bit differently. You have got to find some way to put some pressure back on those bowlers and actually force them to bowl more bad balls," Ponting said.

"It's easy for us to sit back and say they didn't show enough intent, but unfortunately you have to. You've got to put pressure back on them, otherwise the scoreboard goes nowhere.

"You lose two quick wickets and all of a sudden you're two for none when you maybe could be two for 20 or 30 even. And it's a different game from there, but they'll learn their lessons and they'll have to try and find a way to change things up in the second innings," he added.