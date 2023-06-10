WTC Final: Sourav Ganguly Has This To Say About Ajinkya Rahane's Performance

On Day 3 of the World Test Championship final, Team India posted a competitive total of 296 runs in the first innings, largely due to Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51). Rahane was the centre of this fightback from India as he showed tremendous resilience and fight. The 35-year-old batsman held one end firmly and orchestrated a remarkable partnership of 109 runs with Shardul Thakur.

Having been absent from the team since February last year, Rahane made a strong case for his return with consistent performances in domestic cricket and the 2023 Indian Premier League, where he recently won the championship with the Chennai Super Kings.

Praising Rahane's remarkable resurgence, former India captain Sourav Ganguly acknowledged the challenges of making a comeback after an extended absence from the national team. Ganguly expressed his admiration during the post-lunch show on Star Sports, stating, “It is not easy in Indian cricket as a batter to come back and make a statement. I think it is tremendous. There have been many comebacks in the past but not after such a long period," Ganguly said during the post-lunch show on Star Sports.

Sourav Ganguly On Rahane's Performance

Ganguly highlighted that Rahane's performance set a positive example for other Indian batsmen. In the first innings, the team experienced a collapse in the batting order, with none of the top four batsmen managing to surpass 20 runs. Ganguly commended Rahane's resilience and determination, stating, “He showed a lot to the dressing room that if you apply and if you have a little bit of luck which India have, you will be able to bat on this pitch, a lot of credit to Rahane, he was magnificent and Shardul Thakur as well. He has batted well for India. It’s a good fight for India," said Ganguly.

Overall, Rahane's exceptional contribution in difficult circumstances not only rescued India but also served as an inspiration for the rest of the batting lineup, demonstrating the importance of determination and perseverance in challenging situations.