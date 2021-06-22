WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Cloudy but play possible in India vs New Zealand Day 5

The weather in Southampton on Tuesday (June 22) is expected to be overcast and cloudy again for the ongoing World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. There are high chances that rain will play the spoilsport again later in the day on Day 5.

However, if the play resumes then the fast bowlers will be key for India to take some early wickets and send the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor as soon as possible. The two teams will share the honours if the match ends in a draw or a tie and that looks to be the most likely result.

According to the forecast on AccuWeather, there are minimal chances of shower in the morning session as the precipitation percentage is much below than 50 per cent. There will be cloud cover along with 62-67 per cent humidity between 9 AM to 12 PM local time.

However, the rain may return to spoil the mood and hamper the game post lunch as the forecast predicts a little drizzle between 1 PM to 4 PM local time. The humidity will be around 50-60 per cent which depicts that the game on Day 5 may get affected due to rain.

The entire fourth day’s play was washed out due to rain, which made it second out of the four days to be complete washout after Day One saw the same outcome. Virat Kohli’s Indian team were bowled out for 217 and New Zealand in reply had reached 101/2 by the end of third day’s play.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have made a provision for sixth day if there is a possibility of a result in the inaugural WTC final.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.