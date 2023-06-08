WTC Final: Team India Defend Dropping World No 1 Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin After Dismal Opening Day

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the world No. 1-ranked bowler in the ICC Test ranking currently. But Ashwin is sitting on the sidelines after being left out of the Indian playing 11 for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at the Oval in London.

Skipper Rohit Sharma opted to pick pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and fast bowler Umesh Yadav over Ashwin, who is the highest wicket-taker for India in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. Ashwin has claimed 61 wickets in 13 Tests in this cycle at an average of just 19.67 – the third-highest haul behind Australia’s Nathan Lyon and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

The move to drop Ashwin has already back-fired after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Kennington Oval in London on Day 1. Australia have piled up 327 for the loss of just 3 wickets with Travis Head batting on 146 and Steve Smith unbeaten on 95.

While Thakur picked up the wicket on David Warner before lunch on Day 1, Umesh Yadav and India’s lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja have both gone wicketless so far. Captain Rohit said the conditions dictated excluding Ashwin and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defended the decision.

“It’s always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like that,” Mhambrey told the media at the end of day’s play on Wednesday.

“But I thought the conditions in the morning, having the additional seamer would definitely be beneficial. It has worked in the past. You can always look at hindsight, saying (an) additional spinner would have been a different (story).”

To those who have a doubt with Ravichandran Ashwin bowling with a red Dukes ball at The Oval. __pic.twitter.com/JQ7VULxODr — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 7, 2023

Mhambrey blamed the India bowlers for losing their discipline after a bright start. “The first 12, 15 overs, we really bowled in the right areas,” he said. “But after a little bit, I thought we kind of weren't disciplined. That's one of the reasons I thought we conceded a little more runs than we ideally would have preferred.”

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar believed a player as good as Ashwin didn’t need a turning track to be effective. “Sometimes the spinners rely a lot on the bounce, sometimes that little bit of zip that they get off the pitch, also on the overhead conditions, and it depends a lot on the shiny side of the ball,” Tendulkar said before the final on his website 100mbsports. “If they are able to get that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without the pitch coming into play.”

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar also felt that India missed a trick by not playing Ashwin in the WTC Final. “India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He’s the No.1 Ranked bowler, you don’t look at pitch for players like him,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.