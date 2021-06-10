WTC Final: Virat Kohli & Co. begin ‘high intensity’ training after Southampton quarantine, Watch

The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand is just eight days away and Team India had their first group training session ahead of the high-octane clash at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday (June 9). Virat Kohli and boys’ preparations are in full swing for the WTC final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (June 10) shared a glimpse from the ‘high intensity’ training session of Team India.

In the video, the Kohli-led side seems to have ticked all the boxes with players sweating it out on the field honing each and every skill required to be in the top-notch form before taking the field on June 18.

“We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high. TeamIndia’s preparations are on in full swing for the WTC21 Final,” BCCI tweeted.

We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high #TeamIndia's preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/MkHwh5wAYp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three-day mandatory hard quarantine. At the Ageas Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Kohli like other members of the Indian side is here with his family which includes his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series.

Similarly, newly-married India and Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah also hit the nets with the team. It was Bumrah’s first net session with the Indian team since his marriage to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Sanjana is also in Southampton with husband Bumrah and here’s a picture posted by her from the team hotel…

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.