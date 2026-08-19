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WTC Points table update after India's win vs Sri Lanka in 1st Test: Check all 9 teams' rankings

 Embarking upon their latest championship assignment following a disappointing 0-2 home sweep against South Africa late last November, the visitors successfully navigated a weather-interrupted final day to claim victory, India won by 165 runs to lead series 1-0.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
WTC Points table update after India's win vs Sri Lanka in 1st Test: Check all 9 teams' rankings
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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