India elevated their standing within the ICC World Test Championship 2025 through 2027 cycle after dispatching Sri Lanka by 165 runs during the opening Test at Galle on Wednesday. Embarking upon their latest championship assignment following a disappointing 0-2 home sweep against South Africa late last November, the visitors successfully navigated a weather-interrupted final day to claim victory. After winning the toss on Saturday morning, captain Shubman Gill opted to bat first on a surface offering slow turn. Number three batsman Devdutt Padikkal anchored the innings with a magnificent maiden Test century of 167 runs, propelling India to a formidable first-innings total of 462 before the hosts responded with 284, thereby conceding a massive 178-run advantage.
Despite persistent rain delays eating into playing time across the first four days, the touring side established an imposing target of 372 runs. Their second essay wrapped up inside 50 overs, accelerated by a explosive half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who additionally etched his name in the record books as the fastest player to achieve 100 Test sixes.
Movement On The World Test Championship Standings
The triumph represents India's fifth win out of 10 outings in the ongoing cycle, marking their first red-ball success since overcoming the West Indies in Ahmedabad during the previous year. Consequently, their points percentage experienced a modest bump from 48.14 to 53.33. Even with the positive result, the squad remains stationed at fifth place on the leaderboard, sitting behind table leaders Australia holding 77.77, South Africa at 75.00, New Zealand registering 72.22, and Bangladesh occupying fourth with 66.67.
Meanwhile, the island nation stays rooted in sixth position as their points percentage plummeted down to 33.33 following their second reversal across five encounters.
India now turns its focus toward the final fixture of the current series before heading to New Zealand for a two-match away assignment. The grueling campaign will ultimately culminate with a high-profile five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia on home soil next year.
Updated WTC Points Table Overview
The two subcontinent rivals are slated to reconvene for the second Test beginning August 23 at the historic SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.
Here is the updated ICC World Test Championship (2025-27) standings broken down by team rankings:
Rank 1: Australia — Played 9, Won 7, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 84, PCT 77.77%
Rank 2: South Africa — Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Drawn 0, Points 36, PCT 75.00%
Rank 3: New Zealand — Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Points 52, PCT 72.22%
Rank 4: Bangladesh — Played 5, Won 3, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Points 28, PCT 66.67%
Rank 5: India — Played 10, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 1, Points 64, PCT 53.33%
Rank 6: Sri Lanka — Played 5, Won 1, Lost 2, Drawn 2, Points 20, PCT 33.33%
Rank 7: England — Played 13, Won 4, Lost 8, Drawn 1, Penalized 14, Points 38, PCT 24.36%
Rank 8: Pakistan — Played 6, Won 2, Lost 4, Drawn 0, Penalized 8, Points 16, PCT 22.22%
Rank 9: West Indies — Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Drawn 2, Penalized 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83%
Dramatic Afternoon Collapse And Dressing Room Jubilation
Proceedings accelerated rapidly during the post-lunch phase, accompanied by sudden precipitation over the coastal venue that humorously gave the impression the heavens were simply waiting for the final formalities to conclude. The bowling unit was made to exhibit immense patience, struggling to manufacture breakthrough opportunities through the opening 90 minutes of the morning as captain Dhananjaya de Silva alongside Sonal Dinusha compiled resilient fifties. The pair constructed a stubborn 95-run resistance spanning 202 deliveries before Ravindra Jadeja finally intervened. Notably, Dhananjaya had been living on borrowed time after being dismissed off Jadeja the previous evening, only for replays to reveal a costly overstep.
Although Niroshan Dickwella departed cheaply shortly thereafter, another stubborn partnership materialized between Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha, frustrating the opposition attack for a further 15 overs.
As the clock struck 1:20 PM local time, India officially sealed 12 vital points, sparking exuberant celebrations inside the sanctuary of the away dressing room. Players traded celebratory fist bumps and warm embraces, directing particular praise toward the exceptional Devdutt Padikkal. KL Rahul initiated the congratulations with a tight hug, mirrored by Dhruv Jurel, while Rishabh Pant offered an affectionate pat on the head alongside a warm embrace, complemented by Jadeja offering a supportive slap on the back.
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