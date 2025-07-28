WTC Points Table Updated: India Hold England In 4th Test Thriller To Stay In Top Four

In a dramatic turn of events at Old Trafford, Manchester, Team India scripted a remarkable comeback to draw the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. Trailing by 311 runs in the second innings and reduced to 0/2 early on, the Shubman Gill-led side delivered a stunning rearguard action that not only denied England a third win in the series but also preserved India’s hopes in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The match ended with India at 425/4 in 143 overs—an effort built on remarkable centuries from Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*), and Washington Sundar (101*). With the series scoreline still reading 2-1 in England’s favor, the finale at The Oval now promises to be a blockbuster.

Gill Leads the Charge with Fourth Century of the Series

Shubman Gill’s sublime form continued as he notched up his fourth century of the series—matching the second-most centuries by an Indian in a single Test series. His composed knock of 103 off 238 deliveries held the innings together after the early dismissals of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks.

Gill’s 174-run partnership with KL Rahul laid the platform for India’s resistance. Rahul fell short of a century but his gritty 90 off 230 balls was vital in blunting England’s attack on a worn-out pitch. The innings showcased Gill’s growing stature as a dependable anchor under pressure.

Jadeja and Sundar’s Match-Saving Marathon

Promoted to No. 5 for the first time in his Test career, Washington Sundar responded with maturity well beyond his years. Alongside Jadeja, he formed an unbroken 203-run partnership that spanned over two sessions on the final day.

Jadeja, batting with typical calm and resilience, remained unbeaten on 107, while Sundar compiled his maiden Test century—an unbeaten 101 off 206 balls. The duo’s defensive masterclass ensured India walked away with a draw that felt like a win, especially considering their dismal start in the second innings.

Ben Stokes Enters Elite Company Despite Fitness Worries

England captain Ben Stokes put in a sensational all-round performance, scoring 141 in the first innings and taking a five-wicket haul (5/72) in India's first innings. With this feat, Stokes became only the fourth Englishman to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test.

More significantly, Stokes joined Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis as just the third player in history to score over 7,000 runs and claim 200 Test wickets. However, his fitness remains a concern after he was seen nursing a hamstring issue while bowling on Day 5—a potential blow ahead of the Oval Test.

Joe Root Surpasses Ponting to Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer

Former England captain Joe Root also etched his name into the history books during the Manchester Test. His elegant 150 helped England reach a commanding 669 in the first innings and pushed his career tally past Ricky Ponting to make him the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, behind only Sachin Tendulkar. Root now has 38 Test hundreds—proof of his unmatched consistency and class.

WTC Standings Unchanged, But Stakes Rise for The Oval

Despite the thrilling draw, neither India nor England saw a change in their World Test Championship standings. England stay third due to their two wins and a draw, though a slow over-rate penalty continues to affect their points total. India, meanwhile, remain fourth with one win in the series and a lot to play for.

With Australia and Sri Lanka sitting comfortably atop the standings, the Oval Test could prove pivotal in keeping India’s WTC 2025-27 campaign alive. A win would level the series and boost India’s Points Percentage (PCT), giving them a much-needed lifeline in the championship race.