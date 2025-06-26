WTC Records: Which Team Has Scored The Most Test Centuries? England Leads, Australia Trails Behind, India At…

Since the inception of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019, red-ball cricket has seen a revival with added context, competition, and countless batting masterclasses. Among the standout stats, centuries scored by teams remain a key indicator of consistency, batting depth, and overall dominance in the longest format. From seasoned legends to rising stars, let’s explore which teams have registered the most centuries in WTC history.

England: Leading the Charts

England top the WTC centuries leaderboard with 59 Centuries, thanks to an exceptional run of form from their talisman Joe Root. Root alone has scored over 18 Test centuries in the WTC era, carrying England through multiple series with his dependable technique and hunger for big runs. Add to that contributions from Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Zak Crawley, and England’s top order has repeatedly delivered. The “Bazball” approach in the recent WTC cycle has also boosted their scoring rate and resulted in more opportunities for batters to convert fifties into centuries.

Australia: Class and Consistency

Not far behind England is Australia with 53 centuries, a team known for its rich Test legacy. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have led the charge, with Labuschagne amassing 11 Test centuries and Smith with 13 centuries. Their ability to build innings, adapt to conditions, and bat for long periods has played a critical role in Australia’s consistent success in WTC matches. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and David Warner have also added crucial hundreds to the tally, ensuring the Aussies stay in the upper tier of this stat.

India: Strength in Numbers

India’s strength lies in its collective contributions and spans 50 centuries. While Rohit Sharma leads India’s WTC century count with 9 centuries, other players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ajinkya Rahane have also made vital hundreds across home and overseas conditions. Notably, Gill and Pant's centuries in tough overseas tours have underlined India’s new generation of fearless cricketers. India’s ability to consistently produce match-winning innings across conditions has helped them reach two consecutive WTC finals.

New Zealand: Dependable and Dominant

Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s most prolific Test batter, has notched up 11 centuries in WTC matches, often being the backbone of the Black Caps’ batting lineup. His calm presence at the crease, along with key innings from Tom Latham, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell, has helped New Zealand not only score heavily but also secure historic wins, including the inaugural WTC title in 2021. Despite playing fewer matches compared to the big three teams, the Kiwis have punched well above their weight with 33 centuries.

Others: Powerful Punches from Pakistan & Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also made their mark when it comes to individual brilliance. Babar Azam has been Pakistan’s standout performer with 8 centuries in WTC matches, playing long, composed innings against top bowling attacks. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva has been instrumental with a similar number of centuries. Both teams, while not as dominant overall, have shown they possess world-class batting talent capable of changing matches single-handedly.