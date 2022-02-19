हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Test Championship

WTC standings: India remain fifth while Pakistan are third in tally; Sri Lanka on top

Team India have played nine Tests in the second cycle of WTC, winning four, losing three and drawing two.

WTC standings: India remain fifth while Pakistan are third in tally; Sri Lanka on top
Team India players (Source: Twitter)

India continued to remain in the fifth spot in the latest World Test Championship standings released by the ICC on Saturday (February 19).

Team India, the runners-up of the inaugural edition of the WTC, are currently placed fifth in the second cycle with a 49.07 percentage of points won (PCT), which is taken into account rather than the points earned.

India have played nine Tests in the second cycle of WTC, winning four, losing three, and drawing two. They have 53 points, the highest among all teams so far. They will have a chance to improve their standings next month when they host Sri Lanka for two Tests.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka lead the standings with 100 PCT, having won both the Tests they have played in this cycle. They are followed by Australia, who have a PCT of 86.66. Pakistan (75 PCT) are third and South Africa are one slot behind with a PCT of 50.

Reigning champions New Zealand, who defeated South Africa by 276 runs in the first Test in Christchurch on Saturday, claimed 12 crucial points and are placed sixth with a PCT of 46.66.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Test ChampionshipIndiaPakistanWTC 2022
Next
Story

India vs SL: Like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant to also miss T20I series, here’s why

Must Watch

PT15M57S

DNA: Kejriwal taking help of Khalistani forces for elections: Channi