W,W,W,W,W,W,L: Shivam Dube’s 37-Match Unbeaten T20I Streak Ends As Australia Defeat India At MCG

India’s four-wicket loss to Australia in the second T20I brought an end to Shivam Dube’s iconic and long-standing undefeated run in the shortest format. This result broke Dube’s extraordinary sequence of 37 consecutive T20Is without defeat since his debut in 2019. During this record run, India had secured 34 victories along with three no-results. The last time India had suffered a T20I defeat with Dube in the XI was against the West Indies back in December 2019, more than 2,150 days ago. The loss in Melbourne also ended similar unbeaten streaks held by Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Shivam Dube loses first T20I match after 37 outings

The high-intensity contest that followed the washed-out series opener in Canberra saw India’s batting lineup crumble against a disciplined Australian bowling performance. Josh Hazlewood led the charge with a superb exhibition of seam and controlled bounce, finishing with outstanding figures of 3 for 13 in his four overs. India could only put up 125 runs before being bowled out. Abhishek Sharma fought valiantly for his 68 off 37 balls while Harshit Rana chipped in with a determined 35 off 33 deliveries to prevent an even lower total.

Despite Dube’s presence, India could not avoid the inevitable as the side was unable to defend the modest score. Dube, who came in to bat at number eight due to a reshuffled batting order, could do little to alter the course of the match. Australia completed the chase with dominance, getting to the target in only 13.2 overs. The emphatic nature of the victory makes this one of Australia’s most commanding wins over India in recent T20I history.

Biggest defeats for India in T20Is based on balls remaining

52 vs Australia, Melbourne 2008

40 vs Australia, Melbourne 2025

33 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo RPS 2021

33 vs New Zealand, Dubai 2021

31 vs Australia, Colombo RPS 2012

Longest Streak

Dube’s 37-match unbeaten streak remains the longest in T20I history, surpassing Uganda’s Pascal Murungi (27 matches) and India’s own Jasprit Bumrah (24 matches). Bumrah himself saw his remarkable stretch of 23 consecutive T20Is without defeat end in the same match. Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav’s streak of nine successive victories as captain also concluded, leaving him two wins short of equalling Rohit Sharma’s Indian record of eleven.

Abhishek Sharma's brilliance goes in vain

While the team result was disappointing, two standout efforts provided encouragement. Abhishek Sharma once again highlighted his growing stature, playing confidently despite the testing conditions under lights. His 68 featured eight well-placed fours and two cleanly struck sixes, including a memorable lofted drive off Hazlewood that earned appreciation across the stadium. He reached his half-century in only 23 balls, signalling maturity and control.

Harshit Rana was another bright spot. Though primarily selected as a bowler, he showed tremendous grit and awareness at the crease after India stumbled to 49 for 5 in the eighth over. Coming in slightly earlier than expected, Harshit faced 33 deliveries and stitched an important 56-run stand with Abhishek Sharma for the sixth wicket. His calm and composed batting ensured India crossed the 120-run mark.

India will now shift focus to the third T20I, which is scheduled to take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 2.