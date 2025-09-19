‘X-Factor India Needs…’: Anil Kumble Backs Kuldeep Yadav As Key To India’s Test Success

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble has strongly advocated for Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in India’s Test side, stressing that the left-arm wrist-spinner brings an “X-factor” essential for taking 20 wickets. Despite his proven match-winning ability, Kuldeep was left out during India’s recent tour of England due to team balance and the preference for batting depth provided by Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar.

Kumble Adore's Kuldeep

Kumble, speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show, highlighted that Kuldeep’s unique skill set makes him a difficult bowler to pick. “I think Kuldeep Yadav should be a part of Test match cricket if you have to take 20 wickets. Yes, there is Jadeja, Washington, and Axar. But Kuldeep’s X-factor is that it’s not easy to pick him. I would like to see him as the number one spinner in the playing XI, and then you build the rest of the team around that,” Kumble asserted.

Kuldeep Learning and Growing from Setbacks

Kuldeep, who emphasizes rhythm as the key to his success, admitted that missing the England series was tough but also a valuable learning experience. Instead of dwelling on the disappointment, the 30-year-old used the time to analyze his game, work on fitness, and increase his bowling workload. “As a player, you learn a lot when you don’t play. Watching from the outside, I gained ideas about how to react in different situations and improve my approach,” he reflected.

While sidelined in Tests, Kuldeep has been shining in limited-overs cricket. In the ongoing Asia Cup, he has already taken seven wickets in just two matches, second-most in the tournament, proving once again why he remains a vital weapon for India with his deceptive variations and wicket-taking ability.

With Kuldeep’s ringing endorsement and his recent performances, the call for a regular place in the Test lineup is growing louder, as India looks to strengthen its bowling attack ahead of crucial series and tournaments.