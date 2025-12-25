Yash Dayal POCSO Case Explained: All You Need To Know About Bail Rejection And Cricketing Fallout

In a major legal setback, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has been denied anticipatory bail by a Jaipur POCSO court in a high-profile case involving allegations of rape of a minor girl. The decision, delivered by Judge Alka Bansal of Jaipur Metropolitan Court (POCSO Court-3), comes amid mounting scrutiny on the cricketer’s professional future and ongoing public debate surrounding the case.

Allegations Against Yash Dayal

The case stems from a complaint lodged at Sanganer Sadar police station, Jaipur, where the minor girl accused Dayal of exploiting her under the pretext of advancing her cricket career. According to the FIR, the victim alleged that Dayal emotionally manipulated and repeatedly raped her over two-and-a-half years, including at hotels in Jaipur and Kanpur. Police have recovered chats, photos, videos, call records, and hotel stay details from the complainant’s mobile, forming key evidence under POCSO provisions.

Bail Plea and Court Observations

During the hearing, Dayal’s legal counsel, Kunal Jaiman, contended that he only met the girl in public spaces, never alone, and that she presented herself as an adult. The defence further claimed that the girl demanded money citing financial issues, and alleged the case was intended to harass a “respected cricketer.” Despite these arguments, the Jaipur court emphasized that evidence indicates possible involvement, and anticipatory bail is not appropriate at this stage. The court also noted the potential risk of investigation interference if pre-arrest protection were granted.

Impact on Cricketing Career

The legal development has thrown Dayal’s cricket career into uncertainty. The left-arm pacer, who was retained by RCB for IPL 2026, has not participated in competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final. He was also suspended from the UP T20 League in August 2025 and excluded from Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy squad, intensifying doubts about his future in domestic and IPL cricket. Fans have voiced strong opinions on social media, urging RCB to drop Yash Dayal from the team ahead of the upcoming auction.

Case Significance and Legal Context

The court’s rejection of bail underlines the gravity of allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, where consent is legally irrelevant for minors. The case is closely monitored not only for its impact on Dayal’s cricketing career but also for the broader discussions around accountability of public figures in India. Legal experts suggest that the investigation will now proceed without the possibility of pre-arrest relief, allowing the police to gather further evidence and examine the extent of alleged exploitation.

Public Reaction and Team Response

While RCB has maintained silence on the matter, the cricketing community and fans remain divided. The decision to retain Dayal despite ongoing allegations has sparked debates about franchise responsibility and ethical accountability in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, social media campaigns are increasingly calling for stricter action and questioning the propriety of continuing contracts for players under criminal investigation.