Yashasvi Jaiswal advised to quit RR and join MI as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steals the spotlight in IPL 2026

An ex-India cricketer has recommended that Yashasvi Jaiswal look for opportunities with a new IPL franchise after being completely outshone by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Yashasvi Jaiswal is an established India Test player with 55 international appearances under his belt, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still regarded strictly as a T20 powerhouse who has yet to make his international debut. Furthermore, Jaiswal is currently navigating his seventh season in the Indian Premier League, whereas Sooryavanshi is only in his second.

Despite Jaiswal's senior status, Sooryavanshi has surpassed his opening partner in both run-scoring and public popularity. Jaiswal has put together a decent campaign with 426 runs across 15 games. However, his numbers pale in comparison to Sooryavanshi's spectacular output of 680 runs and counting. Sooryavanshi's skyrocketing fame has even eclipsing a legend like Virat Kohli, leaving no doubt as to who is winning the popularity contest.

Escaping the Shadow at Rajasthan Royals

This stark contrast is why Ambati Rayudu believes Jaiswal requires a change of scenery. Jaiswal has been a core member of the Rajasthan Royals lineup since 2020, but he is now being urged to exit the franchise to break free from Sooryavanshi’s dominance and establish his own identity elsewhere.

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Parallel discussions between the two batsmen have dominated this IPL season. Ravichandran Ashwin even noted that the senior opening batsman appears visibly unsettled, which has negatively impacted his expected on-field performance. Echoing these thoughts, Rayudu emphasized that it is time for Jaiswal to seek out a franchise where he can be the primary hero.

“He needs to change his team. Because he cannot just bat with the guy and be overshadowed every single time. He’s a star in his own right. If he goes to another team, he will win matches on his own. He needs that space and that platform. Because this guy will keep overshadowing people, it has to be a senior partner alongside him who can deal with it and be happy for him. Be happy for what is happening and not compete with the non-striker,” Rayudu stated on ESPNCricinfo.

Finding a New Franchise

This situation raises the question of which of the other nine IPL teams would be the ideal fit for Jaiswal. According to Rayudu, the most logical destination is the Mumbai Indians.

With Rohit Sharma approaching the final stages of his career with MI, and considering Jaiswal is his direct competitor for a spot in the Indian ODI squad, moving to Mumbai is a natural transition. Jaiswal has deep roots in the city, having played all his domestic First Class cricket for Mumbai in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. For Rayudu, this makes the choice incredibly obvious.

“Mumbai Indians is a good team for Jaiswal,” he concluded.

Context behind the story

There is a certain irony in Jaiswal's predicament. Being overshadowed at Rajasthan Royals is not a consequence of poor form or a dip in quality, 426 runs in 15 games is a campaign most IPL openers would be proud of. The problem is simply that his opening partner is operating on a level that no batter in IPL history has reached at this age. Sooryavanshi's 680 runs, 65 sixes and a strike rate north of 240 have made even excellent performances look ordinary by comparison. In a different team, in a different season, Jaiswal's numbers would be the headline. At Rajasthan Royals in 2026, they are the footnote. That is not a reflection of Jaiswal's ability it is a measure of just how extraordinary Sooryavanshi's season has been. Whether Jaiswal acts on Rayudu's advice ahead of the IPL 2027 auction remains to be seen, but the conversation itself speaks volumes about the seismic shift in Indian cricket's hierarchy that one teenager from Bihar has already triggered.