Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks 51-Year Jinx For India At Old Trafford, Manchester With Gritty Fifty Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scripted a new chapter in Indian Test cricket history by breaking a 51-year-old record during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old left-handed opener scored a resilient half-century, becoming the first Indian batter since 1974 to score 50+ at this historic English venue.

A Drought That Spanned Generations

Old Trafford has long been an unconquered fortress for Indian batters. Despite multiple tours and appearances by legendary names like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid, no Indian had reached a half-century at this ground for over five decades. The last Indian to do so was Farokh Engineer, who managed the feat back in 1974. Jaiswal’s composed 58 off 104 deliveries finally ended that prolonged wait, providing India with a strong start on a challenging Day 1 surface.

Mental Strength and Composure on Display

The pitch at Old Trafford has historically aided seam and swing, and Jaiswal’s innings was a masterclass in patience and technique. He faced a fiery English pace attack featuring Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer, even suffering a broken bat handle from a short-pitched delivery.

However, the youngster remained unfazed, confidently rebuilding with elegant drives and calculated risks. His innings included a handful of crisp boundaries and a spectacular uppercut off Archer that had fans and commentators applauding alike.

ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 1 - Summary Till Tea Break:

India off to a strong start: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 78 runs for the opening stand without losing a wicket by lunch.

Jaiswal’s form continues: He scored a fluent 58 before being trapped lbw by Liam Dawson.

Rahul misses out on fifty: Dismissed for 46 by Chris Woakes after a solid start.

Captain Shubman Gill fails: Fell lbw to Ben Stokes for just 12.

England fight back: From 78/0, India slipped to 149/3 by tea.

At Tea: India were 149/3 in 52 overs with Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

A session of two halves, India dominated the first, but England bounced back just before tea.