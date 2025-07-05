Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Record, Equals Rahul Dravid And Virendra Sehwag In Test Cricket Landmark

Young Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to rewrite cricketing history. During the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, the 22-year-old shattered a 49-year-old record held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in Test cricket by matches played. Jaiswal reached the milestone in just 21 Tests, surpassing Gavaskar’s long-standing record of 23 matches, which had stood firm since 1976. In terms of innings, Jaiswal accomplished the feat in 40 innings, equalling the pace set by Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who had also reached 2,000 Test runs in 40 innings.

A Meteoric Rise in Test Cricket

Since his debut in 2023, Jaiswal has shown exceptional temperament, technique, and flair at the top of the order. From his maiden century to double hundreds against top-tier teams, his progression has been rapid and consistent. Known for his aggressive stroke play and gritty resilience, he has established himself as a cornerstone of India’s Test batting lineup.

Against a strong England bowling attack in swing-friendly conditions, Jaiswal batted with confidence and maturity, scoring his maiden century on English Soil in the first test at Leeds, underlining why he’s considered one of the finest emerging talents in world cricket today.

Jaiswal now joins an elite club of Indian Test batsmen, not only matching the achievements of stalwarts like Dravid and Sehwag but also surpassing icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in terms of speed to 2,000 runs.

IND vs ENG Day 3 Highlights

India ended Day 3 at 64/1, leading England by 244 runs and tightening their grip on the second Test at Edgbaston. With two full days left, the visitors are in a commanding position, though rain is forecast on Day 4, which could slow their push for a result. Still, with a strong lead and a potent bowling attack, India will fancy their chances of wrapping up a win.