Yashasvi Jaiswal Climbs T20I Rankings Despite 359-Day Gap, Enters Top 10 Alonside Suryakumar Yadav

In a remarkable testament to consistent past performances, young Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, despite not playing the format for nearly a year. As per the latest ICC update, Jaiswal now sits at No. 9 with 673 rating points, ahead of several active players, underlining the enduring impact of his performances from the 2023-24 season.

359 Days of Inactivity - Yet a Ranking Rise

The left-hander last featured in a T20I on July 30, 2024, making his rise all the more extraordinary. It’s been 359 days since he donned the India jersey in the shortest format, and yet, his ranking has surged. This anomaly is due to the ICC’s ranking algorithm, which weighs performances over a rolling three-year period, with recent matches carrying more value.

Still, the fact that Jaiswal continues to climb without fresh stats on his side speaks volumes about his explosive starts, high strike rate, and match-winning innings in his early international career.

A Look Back at His T20I Numbers

Yashasvi made a thunderous entry into international T20s with aggressive, fearless batting at the top. Notable knocks, including multiple half-centuries in his debut series and strong showings against the West Indies and Ireland, laid the foundation for his ranking:

Matches: 16

Runs: 502

Average: 33.46

Strike Rate: 161.93

50s: 4

Best Score: 84*

His ability to score quickly in the powerplay and maintain momentum has drawn comparisons to some of India’s finest white-ball openers.

Indian Presence in ICC Rankings

Jaiswal’s entry means India now has multiple batters in the ICC top 10 for T20Is, alongside the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, who continues to hold a top-6 position. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has also made upward movements, showcasing India’s depth in T20 talent.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon, Jaiswal remains a strong contender to reclaim his spot, especially given his attacking approach and left-handed advantage at the top.