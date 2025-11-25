Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988956https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/yashasvi-jaiswal-continues-his-unique-record-reaches-unique-test-milestone-in-28-matches-2988956.html
NewsCricket
YASHASVI JAISWAL

Yashasvi Jaiswal Continues His Record; Reaches Unique Test Milestone In 28 Matches

In an era where consistency often comes from familiarity, India’s rising Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved something both rare and remarkable. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yashasvi Jaiswal Continues His Record; Reaches Unique Test Milestone In 28 MatchesImage Credit:- X

In an era where consistency often comes from familiarity, India’s rising Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved something both rare and remarkable: 28 Test matches on 28 different grounds. For a player so early in his international journey, this milestone highlights not just opportunity, but adaptability at the highest level.

From his debut at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, to his latest outing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Jaiswal has not repeated a venue in any of his appearances. Every match has meant a fresh pitch, new weather patterns, unique bounce, and a different cricketing environment, yet his numbers suggest he has embraced the challenge rather than been overwhelmed by it.

A Debut to Remember

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jaiswal entered Test cricket in style. His first match against the West Indies featured a commanding 171-run innings, immediately signalling that he belonged at the international level. He followed that with another strong performance in the same series, establishing himself as a dependable presence at the top of the order.

Performing Across Continents

Since that debut, Jaiswal has featured in Tests across the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, England, and India (multiple stadiums). The surface changes across these locations could intimidate even the most seasoned players, from lively South African bounce to English swing and Australian pace. Yet Jaiswal’s technique and mindset have carried him through.

Breakthrough at Home

While his early success came overseas, his true dominance emerged in India. His home highlight arrived during the 2024 England tour, where he produced two double centuries, helping India secure a 4-1 series victory. These innings reinforced his ability to convert starts into match-defining scores, a trait associated with elite Test batters.

Across 28 Test matches, Jaiswal has compiled:

  • 2,440 runs
  • Batting average above 50
  • 7 centuries
  • 12 half-centuries
  • Highest score: 214

His tally includes: One Test century in Australia, Two centuries in England 

The Venues

Roseau, Port Of Spain, Centurion, Cape Town, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, Dharamshala, Chennai, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, Manchester, The Oval, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Israel Mossad
Silent Killer Strikes Again: Israel's Mossad Eliminates Hezbollah Commander
Delhi AQI
Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains 'Poor': 50% Staff In Office, Rest On WFH
SMVD Medical College admissions
'Merit Over Religion In J&K': Omar Abdullah On SMVD Medical College Admissions
bihar congress
Bihar: Congress Expels Seven Leaders For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities
Myanmar earthquake
Earthquake Of 3.8 Magnitude Strikes Myanmar
West Bengal SIR
CM Mamata Writes To CEC, Questions ECI Proposals On SIR Staffing
Technology
TRAI Takes Action On Over 21 Lakh Fraudulent Numbers In One Year
Youth in politics
Youth In Politics: Time To Set Age Limit For Local Bodies, Panchayat Polls?
UK news
Billionaire Leaving UK Due To Proposed Taxes? Lakshmi Mittal Leaves Nation
Technology
Android Users Can Now Share Files With iPhones And Vice Versa; How To Use It