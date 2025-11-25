Yashasvi Jaiswal Continues His Record; Reaches Unique Test Milestone In 28 Matches

In an era where consistency often comes from familiarity, India’s rising Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved something both rare and remarkable: 28 Test matches on 28 different grounds. For a player so early in his international journey, this milestone highlights not just opportunity, but adaptability at the highest level.

From his debut at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, to his latest outing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Jaiswal has not repeated a venue in any of his appearances. Every match has meant a fresh pitch, new weather patterns, unique bounce, and a different cricketing environment, yet his numbers suggest he has embraced the challenge rather than been overwhelmed by it.

A Debut to Remember

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jaiswal entered Test cricket in style. His first match against the West Indies featured a commanding 171-run innings, immediately signalling that he belonged at the international level. He followed that with another strong performance in the same series, establishing himself as a dependable presence at the top of the order.

Performing Across Continents

Since that debut, Jaiswal has featured in Tests across the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, England, and India (multiple stadiums). The surface changes across these locations could intimidate even the most seasoned players, from lively South African bounce to English swing and Australian pace. Yet Jaiswal’s technique and mindset have carried him through.

Breakthrough at Home

While his early success came overseas, his true dominance emerged in India. His home highlight arrived during the 2024 England tour, where he produced two double centuries, helping India secure a 4-1 series victory. These innings reinforced his ability to convert starts into match-defining scores, a trait associated with elite Test batters.

Across 28 Test matches, Jaiswal has compiled:

2,440 runs

Batting average above 50

7 centuries

12 half-centuries

Highest score: 214

His tally includes: One Test century in Australia, Two centuries in England

The Venues

Roseau, Port Of Spain, Centurion, Cape Town, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, Dharamshala, Chennai, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, Manchester, The Oval, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati