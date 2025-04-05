Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates THIS Unwanted Record In PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match

India and Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal created an unwanted record during his team's IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

After registering scores of 1, 29 and 4, Jaiswal smashed a fifty in the 18th match of IPL 2025. The left-handed scored 67 off 45 balls, with the help of five sixes and three boundaries. However, it was the slowest fifty of Jaiswal's IPL career. He took 40 balls to get to his fifty.

Slowest Fifty For Yashasvi Jaiswal In IPL

40 balls vs PBKS, Chandigarh, 2025*

39 balls vs CSK, Mumbai (CCI), 2022

35 balls vs PBKS, Dharamshala, 2023

34 balls vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2023

After reaching his fifty off 40 balls, Jaiswal scored 17 runs off his next 4 balls before getting out to Lockie Ferguson.

Rajasthan Royals Thrash Punjab Kings By 50 Runs

Riding on fantastic performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer (3/35), Rajasthan Royals thrashed Punjab Kings by 50 runs in the 18th match of IPL 2025 in Chandigarh.

Jaiswal's 45-ball 67, skipper Sanju Samson's 26-ball 38 and Riyan Parag's unbeaten 43, helped their team to an imposing 205 for 4 after being put in to bat by PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

In reply, PBKS lost four quick wickets to be in dire straits at 4/43 before Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) steadied the ship with an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket. Eventually, PBKS were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs, losing by 50 runs.