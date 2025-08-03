Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates Unique Record With Stunning Century In 5th Test Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name into cricket’s record books with a truly unique feat during the fifth and final Test against England. The young Indian opener became the first cricketer in Test history to score 82 runs behind square en route to a century, a statistic unmatched across the 1,526 centuries recorded in the format’s long history.

A Rare Achievement

In his fluent knock of 118 runs, Jaiswal dominated the English bowling attack with precision and timing, particularly on the leg side. By the time he reached his hundred, 82 of his runs had come behind square, the highest ever tally for a batsman at the point of completing a century in Test cricket.

No player before him had amassed 82 or more runs in that specific scoring region while reaching the three-figure mark, making Jaiswal’s innings a unique addition to cricket’s statistical archives.

Crucial Knock for India

Jaiswal’s century was his sixth in Test cricket and fourth against England, further cementing his growing reputation as a big-match player. His innings helped India set a formidable second-innings total, leaving England a daunting 374-run target to chase on the final day at The Oval.

Breaking More Records

This knock also contributed to India’s record-breaking run of centuries in the series. The team has now registered 12 hundred, equalling the world record for most centuries by a single side in a Test series. The only other teams to achieve this are Australia (1955), Pakistan (1982–83), and South Africa (2003–04).

A Star on the Rise

Jaiswal’s consistency and ability to adapt his scoring options have made him one of India’s most dependable Test openers. This latest achievement not only highlights his versatility but also his ability to innovate and exploit gaps in the field with surgical precision.

As India looks to close out the series in style, Jaiswal’s landmark innings will be remembered as one of the most unique hundreds in the history of Test cricket.