Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993047https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/yashasvi-jaiswal-credits-seniors-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-for-maiden-odi-ton-against-south-africa-2993047.html
NewsCricket
YASHASVI JAISWAL MAIDEN ODI CENTURY

Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits 'Seniors' Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For Maiden ODI Ton Against South Africa

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was relieved to score his maiden ODI century in helping India to a nine-wicket victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI and a 2-1 series win.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 09:00 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • With this, Jaiswal became the sixth Indian batter to score hundreds in all three formats of the game.
  • Jaiswal had scored 18 off 16 balls in the first ODI and 22 from 38 balls in the second.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits 'Seniors' Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For Maiden ODI Ton Against South AfricaCredits - Twitter

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was relieved to score his maiden ODI century in helping India to a nine-wicket victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI and a 2-1 series win in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, finally being able to convert the start he got. 

Jaiswal hammered an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls, studded with 12 fours and two sixes and with Rohit Sharma (75, 73b, 7x4, 3x6) and Virat Kohli (65*, 45b, 6x4, 3x6) as India raced to 271/1 in 39.5 overs after the bowlers led by Kuldeep Yadav (4-41) and Prasidh Krishna (4-65) had helped the hosts bundle out South Africa for a modest 270.

With this, Jaiswal became the sixth Indian batter to score hundreds in all three formats of the game, and at 23 is the youngest to do so.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Adjudged the Player of the Match for his superb effort, Jaiswal said he gained confidence from the chats he had in the middle with Rohit and Virat.

"I really enjoyed (scoring 100), grateful and blessed. Rohit and I have chatted a lot about how we play and what tempo to go with. I've been unable to convert starts. I was only thinking of how to balance the innings. Sometimes I need to be more attacking and sometimes get singles and consolidate. I have to control my thoughts, where and what shots I can play. I need to go after bowlers, knowing when I need to do that helps," said Jaiswal at the post-match presentation ceremony after India won the series 2-1.

He said batting with Kohli was a different experience as he played a lot of shots. "Once Virat paaji came in, he played a lot of shots. He helped me set targets as well," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal had scored 18 off 16 balls in the first ODI and 22 from 38 balls in the second. On Saturday, he controlled his aggression at the start and changed gears only after reaching 50 from 75 balls. His second fifty came from 36 balls. He was under pressure in the third match since dropping a crucial catch in the second ODI.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

unclaimed bank deposits India
Govt Launches Nationwide Drive To Return ₹190 Cr In Unclaimed Bank Deposits
IndiGo CEO notice
IndiGo CEO Served Show-Cause Notice As DGCA Flags 'Massive' Flight Disruptions
IndiGo flight disruptions 2025
'IndiGo Restores 95% Of Network, Sees Early Signs Of Improvement' Says IndiGo
Narendra Modi HT Leadership Summit 2025
PM Modi Pledges To Make India Rid Of 'Colonial Mindset' In Next 10 Years
Gucchi mushrooms
THIS Item Costed Rs 40,000 Per Kg At Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet
India US Trade Talks
India-US To Hold Trade Talks From December 10 - What's On The Cards?
NCP leader Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule Moves Bill To Ensure Right To Disconnect After Office Hours
india russia relations
Analysis | Why Putin’s Delhi Visit Showcases India’s Finest Strategic Balance
galaxy rotation
Astronomers Discover 50-Million-Light-Year Cosmic Filament
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 06.12.2025: First And Second Round Saturday Draw