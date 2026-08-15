/Yashasvi Jaiswal enters Sachin Tendulkar’s elite club after achieving unique Test feat in Galle

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal added another unique milestone to his growing Test career on Saturday as he featured in his 30th Test during the opening game of the series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.
Jaiswal became only the third Indian batter to play his first 30 Tests at 30 different venues, joining former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive list. Manjrekar played his first 33 Tests at different venues, while Tendulkar featured at 32 different venues in his first 32 Test matches.
Jaiswal's Test journey began in 2023 when he made his debut against the West Indies in Roseau. Since then, the left-hander has represented India across a number of venues in India and overseas, without playing a Test at the same venue twice during his first 30 appearances.
The Galle Test marked Jaiswal's 30th Test appearance. However, his outing with the bat ended earlier than he would have wanted after he was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls, including five fours.
Jaiswal's dismissal came after a mix-up with KL Rahul. Rahul pushed the ball towards the mid-on region and the pair attempted to complete a single. During the play, Jaiswal was obstructed by Sri Lankan fielder Keshara Nuwantha and slipped while trying to regain his balance.
Both Indian batters eventually ended up at the same end, with Rahul making his ground first. Jaiswal was subsequently run out for 32.
It was the third run-out of Jaiswal's Test career. He had previously been dismissed in similar fashion against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and against the West Indies in Delhi the following year.
Jaiswal made an immediate impact on his Test debut, scoring 171 against the West Indies in Roseau. He subsequently featured in Test series in South Africa, England and Australia, while also establishing himself as a key member of India's Test batting line-up.
Before the Galle Test, Jaiswal had scored more than 2,500 Test runs and had already registered multiple centuries during his relatively short international career.
His 30th Test venue milestone adds another unusual achievement to a career that has progressed rapidly since his debut.
India also received positive news regarding vice-captain KL Rahul after he retired hurt during the final session because of cramps.
Rahul had scored 77 and shared a 150-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal before leaving the field. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak subsequently said Rahul was feeling fine and was expected to resume his innings on Day 2.
India ended the opening day in a strong position after Devdutt Padikkal struck his maiden Test century. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 131 at the close of play, with India finishing Day 1 at 288/2.
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