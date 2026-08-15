Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Yashasvi Jaiswal enters Sachin Tendulkar’s elite club after achieving unique Test feat in Galle

Yashasvi Jaiswal enters Sachin Tendulkar’s elite club after achieving unique Test feat in Galle

Yashasvi Jaiswal joined Sachin Tendulkar and Sanjay Manjrekar in an elite list by playing his first 30 Tests at 30 different venues. The Galle Test marked his 30th appearance in the format since making his debut for India in 2023.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal enters Sachin Tendulkar’s elite club after achieving unique Test feat in Galle
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Yashasvi Jaiswal enters Sachin Tendulkar’s elite club after achieving unique Test feat in Galle
2
3
4
5