Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is steadily scripting a golden chapter in modern Test cricket. The young southpaw is now just 97 runs away from achieving a monumental milestone. In doing so, he could surpass some of the biggest names in Indian cricket history, including Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

The Record in Sight

Currently, the record for the fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs by innings is held jointly by Sehwag and Dravid; both of them took 40 innings to reach the mark. Jaiswal, sitting at 1,903 runs in just 38 innings, has two innings left to break that record and take sole ownership.

The Gavaskar Benchmark

Beyond the innings record, Jaiswal is also chasing a match-based milestone. Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar reached 2,000 Test runs in just 23 matches. Jaiswal has played 20 matches so far. With a solid showing over the next few games, he could equal, or even surpass, this iconic feat. This would make him the fastest Indian ever to the 2,000-run mark in both innings and matches, a truly historic achievement.

Stellar Form Leading the Charge

Jaiswal’s meteoric rise isn’t just a statistical marvel; it's backed by match-winning performances:

5 centuries, including tons in challenging conditions like Australia and England

A recent century at Headingley, which came off just 137 balls, showcasing both aggression and maturity

An average hovering above 52, putting him among the most consistent Test batters globally

This form makes him India’s new batting backbone as the team transitions into a post-Kohli, post-Rohit Sharma era.

The Bigger Picture

Jaiswal’s surge is not just about personal records; it’s a testament to India's thriving next-generation cricket culture. Alongside fellow talents like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sarfaraz Khan, he represents a wave of fearless, technically sound cricketers prepared to dominate world cricket. His achievements also mirror the evolution of Indian cricket from relying on seasoned veterans to embracing youthful resilience and flair.

What’s Next?

The second Test of the ongoing India vs England series begins on July 2, 2025, at Edgbaston. Jaiswal needs just 97 runs to become the fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs by innings. If he scores those runs across this Test, he will reach the mark in 39 innings, surpassing Sehwag and Dravid.