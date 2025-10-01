Yashasvi Jaiswal Features In TIME100 Next List Ahead Of India Vs West Indies Test Series

Ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against the West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been recognised on TIME magazine’s prestigious "TIME100 Next" list, which honours emerging personalities across industries worldwide.

Sharing the news with his fans on social media, Jaiswal wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"What a time to witness! I am honoured to be recognised in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list alongside leaders shaping the future across industries. It reminds me how far I've come and how much further I want to go."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What a Time to witness! I am honoured to be recognised in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list alongside leaders shaping the future across industries. It reminds me how far I've come and how much further I want to go __



See the full list here: https://t.co/ao1yV1cvb7 pic.twitter.com/zCIHgEeRmy — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@ybj_19) October 1, 2025

Recognition and Previous Accolades

Earlier this year, in August, Wisden Cricket Monthly featured nine young Indian talents in its list of “The Best 40 Young Players in the World”, with Jaiswal topping the charts. The list, produced with inputs from writers worldwide, evaluates players under 23 based on their performance so far and their potential impact across all formats. At just 23, Jaiswal has already emerged as a backbone for India’s Test line-up, amassing 2,209 runs in 24 Tests over 46 innings, with an impressive average of 50.20, including six centuries and 12 fifties.

White-Ball Credentials

Jaiswal is equally adept in limited-overs cricket. In 23 T20Is, he has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15, including a century and five fifties, with a strike rate exceeding 164. Though he has played only one ODI, his List-A average of 52.62 suggests he has the potential to thrive in the 50-over format once Rohit Sharma retires.

Overseas Success

The young opener has already showcased his prowess in challenging overseas conditions, scoring 391 runs on a tour to Australia and 411 runs in England, with centuries in both countries, marking him as India’s potential next all-weather batter after Virat Kohli.

IPL Impact

In the Indian Premier League, Jaiswal has been a key asset for Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring 2,166 runs in 67 matches at an average of 34.38, a strike rate of 152+, with two centuries and 15 fifties, solidifying his reputation as a consistent performer in T20 cricket.

Upcoming Series

Jaiswal will next feature in the two-match Test series against West Indies, starting Thursday, October 2, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where fans will look forward to his continued brilliance across formats.