Yashasvi Jaiswal Finally Reacts After Missing Double Century Due To Mix-Up With Shubman Gill

A moment of miscommunication with captain Shubman Gill brought a disappointing end to Jaiswal’s brilliant innings early on Day 2. Resuming on 173, the young opener managed to add just two more runs before being run out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday morning. The mix-up left him stranded at the striker’s end, cutting short what could have been a historic double ton.

Despite the painful exit, Jaiswal handled the moment with composure, calling it a part of the game.

“Run outs are part of the game, it's fine. There is always a thought to know about the team's goal and personal goals at the start of the day. I was trying to get in early yesterday. I was thinking of batting for an hour and it'd be easier to score later. Wicket is pretty good still, we are bowling well,”

Jaiswal said after the close of Day 2.

How the run-out unfolded

The dismissal took place when Jaiswal pushed a Jayden Seales delivery toward mid-off and immediately called for a quick single, sensing a run-scoring chance. However, Gill hesitated and refused the call. By that time, Jaiswal was already halfway down the pitch. Tagenarine Chanderpaul quickly fielded the ball and threw it to the wicketkeeper, who fumbled momentarily but still managed to dislodge the bails just in time. The unfortunate sequence ended Jaiswal’s magnificent knock on 175.

A record-breaking innings despite heartbreak

Even though the dismissal was disappointing, Jaiswal’s innings had already entered the record books. The 23-year-old now holds the Indian record for the most 150-plus scores before turning 24 five in total surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved four such innings at the same age. Globally, Don Bradman leads the list with eight 150-plus scores recorded between 1930 and 1932.

Jaiswal also equalled South African great Graeme Smith for the most centuries as an opener before turning 24 and matched Virat Kohli’s record of scoring two 150-plus knocks on the opening day of a Test match in India.

India tighten grip on the 2nd Test

By stumps on Day 2, India were in complete control of the match. After posting a formidable total of 518 for five declared, thanks to Gill’s century and Jaiswal’s 175, the hosts’ bowlers made early inroads into the West Indies batting lineup, leaving them at 140 for four. With a commanding 378-run lead and four wickets already down, India appeared on course to seal the contest swiftly on Day 3.