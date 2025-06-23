'Yashasvi Jaiswal Is Worst Fielder In Team India', Fans Cannot Keep Clam As India Opener Dropps 3 Catches

The Headingley Test between India and England saw a sublime mix of brilliance and blunders from the visitors. While Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated his first Test century on English soil, his nightmare in the slip cordon sparked an online frenzy, leaving Indian fans furious and Jasprit Bumrah visibly frustrated.

From Centurion to Culprit: Jaiswal’s Dual Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s elegant ton on Day 1 had fans and pundits hailing the young opener as a future great. But by Day 3, the narrative had turned sharply. In a horror fielding display, Jaiswal dropped three crucial catches—each one off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling—handing lifelines to England batters Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. The trio collectively added over 100 runs after their reprieves, swinging the momentum back in England's favour.

This unwanted feat of three dropped catches in a single innings made Jaiswal the first Indian player to do so in five years, according to CricViz stats. Fans on X didn’t hold back. "Sharam kar le Yashasvi!" trended across platforms, with users comparing his fielding to Monty Panesar’s infamous bloopers.

Fielding Failures Haunt India: A 5-Year Low

India’s overall fielding effort at Headingley was substandard. The team shelled six catching chances, their worst single-innings performance since 2019. What made matters worse was the fact that four of those came off Bumrah, who otherwise bowled a phenomenal spell—claiming 5/83 in 24.4 overs.

Even usually safe hands like Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant joined the list of culprits. These lapses allowed England to post 465 and nearly erase India’s first-innings advantage, finishing just six runs behind.

Jasprit Bumrah: A Lone Warrior with a Big Heart

If anyone emerged as India’s saving grace, it was Jasprit Bumrah. On an unhelpful surface, Bumrah was relentless—removing Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Josh Tongue with pace and precision. His spell not only rescued India from a potential collapse but also etched his name alongside Kapil Dev for most five-wicket hauls in overseas Tests by an Indian pacer (12).

Despite the dropped catches, Bumrah remained remarkably composed. “Nobody is dropping catches intentionally. They’re all trying hard and are still learning. I don’t want to put more pressure on them,” he said in the post-day press conference, displaying maturity and leadership.

Fans Unforgiving, But Bumrah Extends Support

While Jaiswal was roasted online, the Indian vice-captain chose empathy over emotion. Bumrah cited cold conditions and inexperience as possible reasons, urging critics to not judge harshly. His reaction won praise from legends like Sachin Tendulkar, who lauded the pacer for his resilience despite being “denied a nine-wicket haul.”

Even so, the missed opportunities have raised serious fielding concerns. Michael Vaughan, in commentary, remarked, “India could’ve led by 150 if they’d held their catches.”