Yashasvi Jaiswal Left Fuming After Mix-Up With Shubman Gill Ends His Innings On 175

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sensational innings came to a heartbreaking end on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The young opener, who was eyeing his third Test double century, was dismissed for 175 after a disastrous mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill, leaving him visibly frustrated and disappointed.

The Costly Miscommunication

Jaiswal started the day unbeaten on 173, continuing from his dominant display on Day 1. In the 92nd over, he drove a delivery from Jayden Seales straight to Tagenarine Chanderpaul at mid-off and instantly called for a quick single. However, Gill hesitated at the non-striker’s end, unsure of the run.

By the time Jaiswal realised Gill wasn’t responding, it was too late. Keeper Tevin Imlach collected the throw and dislodged the bails with Jaiswal well short of the crease. The left-hander’s expression said it all; he slammed his forehead in frustration and appeared to mutter, “Mera call tha na yaar” (“It was my call”), reflecting his disbelief at the miscommunication.

A Missed Milestone

The run-out cut short what could have been another marathon innings for the young star. Jaiswal was on course for his third double century in just his 13th Test appearance, further underlining his rise as India’s next batting stalwart.

This unfortunate dismissal also placed him on an unwanted list, joining Rahul Dravid as one of the few Indian batters to be dismissed run-out while batting in the 170s. Fans on social media quickly expressed sympathy for the left-hander, while some criticised Gill for the hesitation that cost a potential double hundred.

Jaiswal’s Continued Dominance

Despite the dismissal, Jaiswal’s innings was a masterclass in patience, timing, and temperament. His 175 off 256 balls, featuring 22 boundaries and two sixes, powered India to a commanding first-innings total. The 22-year-old has been in phenomenal form, notching seven Test centuries before turning 23, equaling legends like Alastair Cook, Javed Miandad, and Kane Williamson at a similar age. His consistency has made him a key pillar in India’s top order across formats.

India in Command

At the time of Jaiswal’s dismissal, India were cruising at 318/2, with Gill continuing alongside middle-order reinforcements. Though Jaiswal’s exit came as a shock to fans, the solid platform ensured India remained firmly in control of the match.

Conclusion

While Yashasvi Jaiswal’s run-out was a moment of pure frustration and heartbreak, it also showcased his hunger for big scores and the maturity he’s developing early in his career. As India’s Test future looks bright, Jaiswal’s fiery competitiveness might just be what the team needs to dominate world cricket in the coming years.