YASHASVI JAISWAL

Yashasvi Jaiswal Marks Career Milestone; Completes 3,000 International Runs

The 23-year-old reached this landmark during India’s second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10, 2025.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Yashasvi Jaiswal Marks Career Milestone; Completes 3,000 International RunsImage Credit:- X

Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a remarkable milestone, completing 3,000 international runs across formats in just 50 matches. The 23-year-old reached this landmark during India’s second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10, 2025.

A Meteoric Rise

Jaiswal, known for his fearless strokeplay and consistency, has quickly established himself as a vital part of India’s top order. Since his debut, he has contributed significantly in both Test and limited-overs formats, showcasing his adaptability and hunger for big scores.

With this milestone, Jaiswal joins an elite group of young Indian cricketers to reach 3,000 international runs early in their careers, standing alongside the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan. His rapid accumulation of runs highlights his potential and importance to the future of Indian cricket.

Looking Ahead

As India prepares for the upcoming series and tournaments, Jaiswal’s performances will be crucial. His ability to deliver consistently across formats makes him a key figure in India’s batting lineup, with fans and selectors eager to see him continue his ascent.

Record-Breaking Numbers

In his 50 matches, Jaiswal has demonstrated remarkable consistency, blending aggression with technique. His milestone reinforces his status as one of India’s brightest young talents and a player to watch in the years leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s achievement not only cements his place in the team but also inspires a new generation of cricketers aiming to make an early impact at the international level.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

