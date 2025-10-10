Yashasvi Jaiswal Overtakes Shubman Gill, Matches Alastair Cook And Miandad With 7th Test Century

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to take giant strides in international cricket, as he scored his seventh Test century during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. With this remarkable feat, the 23-year-old has now surpassed Shubman Gill and Ravi Shastri in the list of Indian batters with the most international centuries before the age of 23, joining an elite group that includes the likes of Alastair Cook, Javed Miandad, and Kane Williamson.

Jaiswal Joins Elite Company

In achieving this milestone, Jaiswal has equalled the record of seven Test centuries before turning 24, a feat previously accomplished by legends such as Cook, Miandad, and Williamson. Among Indian batters, only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have scored more centuries at this age, highlighting the young opener’s rapid rise in red-ball cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jaiswal’s consistency and maturity have been standout traits since his debut, and this latest century further cements his place among the most promising batters of the new generation.

Match Summary

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant unbeaten 173 powered India to a commanding 318/2 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Resuming from 220/1, Jaiswal continued his dominance, reaching his 150 off 224 balls with 19 fours. He shared a 193-run stand for the second wicket with debutant Sai Sudharsan, who missed his maiden Test century by just 13 runs, falling for 87 to Jomel Warrican.

India’s skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 at the close of play, adding 67 runs with Jaiswal for the third wicket. Earlier, KL Rahul scored 38 before being stumped off Warrican’s bowling. India ended the day strongly with Jaiswal leading from the front, marking his fifth 150+ Test score, a feat only Don Bradman had bettered before turning 23.

Brief Scores: India 318/2 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173*, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 2/60) vs West Indies.