Yashasvi Jaiswal Parts Ways With Mumbai, Shifts His Base To THIS State: Report

India’s star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday sent an e-mail to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) asking for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) as he wants to shift his base from Mumbai to Goa from the next season onwards.

“He has sought a NOC from us and has cited that the reason for his move to Goa as personal,” one of the sources of MCA said. As per the Indian Express report, a few people who are close to Jaiswal have also confirmed that the left-hand batter wishes to change his state and wants to move to Goa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal who is 23 years of age, has made a big decision as Goa has just made it to the knock-out stage. The likes of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad have also shifted their base to Goa from Mumbai.

Jaiswal featured for Mumbai last season after BCCI made it mandatory for players to take part in the domestic games in case of no international fixtures. Jaiswal has represented Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir where he could score only 4 and 26.

Jaiswal was again added to the Mumbai Ranji squad ahead of their semifinal clash with Vidarbha on February 17 but then he decided to opt out from the match as he sustained a pain in his ankle.

Jaiswal has been playing for Mumbai ever since his U-19 days and made headlines after he smashed a double century for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy a few seasons ago. On the back of a brilliant run in domestic cricket, he was added to the Indian team two years ago. The 23-year-old batter also batted well in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 391 runs in five Tests at an average of 43.44 with the help of one century and two half-centuries.