Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals How Rohit Sharma Scolded Him After Incident With Sam Konstas

India’s talented Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed a fiery moment from his debut Australian tour, recalling how frustration with teenager Sam Konstas led him to deliberately hit the youngster with a shot. The southpaw admitted that his act of aggression even earned him a stern talking-to from then-captain Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal, known for his competitive spirit, said he is not the type to stay silent when sledged on the field. Speaking in an interview with Mashable India, he shared how continuous remarks from Konstas during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 triggered him.

"When I was batting, he was giving it to me. He’s a bit weird. When I was batting, he was forcefully saying things to me. I got a bit angry and said, ‘Okay’," Jaiswal revealed.

ALSO READ - Harmanpreet Kaur Wore 84 For A Tragic Tribute, 7 For Dhoni… Now She Chooses 23, Here's Why

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Yashasvi Jaiswal on his viral video with Rohit Sharma - "Me and Sam Konstans had a verbal fight after which Rohit bhaiya scolded me but it was just to teach me. His words inspire me and I really enjoy playing with him." pic.twitter.com/FHsgVqAoQH (@jod_insane) September 19, 2025

"Nathan Lyon bowled a ball, and I gave it a whack. Actually, I hit him on purpose that day. Later, I was fielding at silly point and Steve Smith was lifting his bat and I said, ‘Baap re’. It was a really flat wicket. That time, Rohit Sharma gave me some bamboo (scolding)," he added.

Impressive Debut Tour

Despite the heat of the moment, the young opener went on to enjoy a breakthrough tour. Jaiswal finished as India’s highest run-scorer in the series, amassing 391 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 43.44. His tally included two centuries and two half-centuries, making him one of the standout performers of the Border-Gavaskar campaign.

No Spot in Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Jaiswal’s form in the longer format has been noteworthy, but in white-ball cricket he is yet to cement his position. The selectors left him out of India’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 squad, with Shubman Gill chosen as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy instead. Jaiswal has been named among the non-travelling reserves for the tournament.

Ready for the Next Challenge

The youngster, however, has taken the omission in stride, noting that the decision was based on team requirements. He is currently gearing up for India’s home two-Test series against West Indies starting October 2. A call on whether he will figure in the limited-overs tour of Australia remains pending. After that, India are scheduled to face South Africa in a multi-format home series that also features two Test matches