Yashasvi Jaiswal Reverses Decision To Leave Mumbai, Requests NOC Cancellation

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the promising 23-year-old Indian cricketer, has changed his decision to leave Mumbai's domestic cricket setup. Initially set to join Goa, where he was offered the captaincy, Jaiswal has now opted to remain with Mumbai, where his cricketing journey began.

Jaiswal formally communicated his change of plans to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), submitting a request to withdraw the NOC issued for his move to Goa. In his email, Jaiswal cited personal reasons for the reversal.

“I, the undersigned, would request your good self to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me, as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa, which, for now, have been curtailed. So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to the BCCI nor to the Goa Cricket Association,” Jaiswal wrote.

Jaiswal’s Journey to Stardom

Originally from Suriyawan in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal moved to Mumbai at the age of 11 to pursue his cricketing dreams. He rose to prominence after scoring a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which paved the way for his national call-up and an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals.

Jaiswal had a stellar start to his Test career and was India’s standout batsman during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where he scored a century and two half-centuries. His performance solidified his place in the Indian lineup and drew praise for his composure and technique on foreign soil.

In 19 Test matches so far, Jaiswal has amassed 1,798 runs at an impressive average of 52.88, including four centuries and ten half-centuries.

The young left-hander had initially considered the Goa move as an opportunity to take on a leadership role and further his development. However, with those plans shelved, he now hopes to continue his domestic journey with Mumbai.

Despite Jaiswal’s formal email to the MCA, the association has not yet responded to his request.