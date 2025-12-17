Why Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Rushed To Hospital After SMAT 2025 Match?

India’s aggressive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was taken to hospital after experiencing severe stomach cramps during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 match against Rajasthan at the MCA Stadium in Pune on December 16. Following an initial medical assessment, doctors have advised the Mumbai batter to take rest.

Medical update from hospital

According to a report by The Indian Express, Jaiswal has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal was suffering from stomach cramps which intensified post the game. He was rushed to Aditya Birla hospital where he was diagnosed with Acute gastroenteritis. He was given IV medication and diagnosed with ultrasound and CT scan. He is advised to follow medications and rest,” The Indian Express’ Devendra Pandey said.

Jaiswal’s brief outing in the run chase

During the chase of 217 runs, Jaiswal could not replicate the attacking form he had shown earlier in the tournament, including his recent century against Haryana. He scored 15 runs off 16 balls, hitting three fours, before being caught and bowled by Ashok Sharma.

Rahane and Sarfaraz take Mumbai home

In Jaiswal’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan guided Mumbai to a three wicket victory. Rahane remained unbeaten on 72 off 41 balls, while Sarfaraz smashed 73 from just 22 deliveries. Despite the win, Mumbai failed to qualify for the SMAT 2025 final.

Uncertainty over Vijay Hazare Trophy return

Jaiswal was expected to turn out in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, with Mumbai scheduled to begin their campaign against Sikkim on December 24. However, his availability for the opening match remains uncertain. All seven group stage matches of the 50 over domestic tournament will be completed before India’s limited overs series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11 next year.

Selection questions ahead of New Zealand series

There is also uncertainty over whether Jaiswal will retain his place in the national squad, despite scoring his maiden ODI century against South Africa in the series decider. With Shubman Gill set to return after recovering from a neck injury, Jaiswal could once again find himself out of the playing XI. Additionally, he is unlikely to be selected for the T20I series against the BlackCaps ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.