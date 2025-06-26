IND vs ENG: India dropped several catching opportunities throughout the opening Test against England, which conspired against them during their five-wicket defeat at Headingley. Ben Duckett's fiery 149, Joe Root's composed 53*, and Jamie Smith's swashbuckling 44* fuelled England's hunt to pull off a 371-run target at their favourite playground on Tuesday's final day of the Test. During the entire Test, India dropped as many as eight catching opportunities, which tipped the scales in England's favour.

The eight dropped chances cost India a whopping 250 runs, a valuable tally that held the power to change the visitors' fate. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the prime offender with four dropped chances, followed by other top fielders.

In the fifth over of the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett on 11, who eventually got dismissed 23.5 overs later on 62. In the seventh over, India's gun fielder Ravindra Jadeja floored the ball and allowed Duckett another lifeline on 15.

In the 31st over, Jaiswal emerged as the culprit yet again when he failed to keep hold of the ball and allowed Ollie Pope to continue with his innings on 60. He stayed for 20.2 overs and returned with a valuable 106.

Fortune continued to stand by England's side when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped Harry Brook on 46 in the 72nd over, who was dismissed 16.3 overs later on 99. This wasn't the only time Brook saw his catch go down. In the 85th over, Jaiswal's torrid run continued when he fumbled the opportunity and gave Brook another lifeline when he had struck 82 runs.

Debutant Sai Sudharsan was the next culprit, who allowed Jamie Smith a second life after spilling his catch in the 72nd over when he had just 19 runs across his name. Smith continued to bat for the next 7.5 overs and returned with 40.

India's dropped catching fiasco continued in the second innings, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's failure to get hold of Zak Crawley's catch of his own delivery in the 29th over when the English opener was at 38. The lanky batter continued to bat for 13.4 overs and was dismissed on 65.

Jaiswal dropped a record fourth opportunity when he spilt Duckett's catch in the 39th over when the southpaw was at 97. He punished India for the mistake and returned to the dressing room with 149 after 15.5 overs.