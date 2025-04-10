Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Early Exit Leaves Rumoured Girlfriend Maddie Hamilton Heartbroken In IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a high-octane clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the Rajasthan Royals' hopes were dealt an early blow when star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a mere 6 runs, continuing a worrying trend of underperformance in IPL 2025. The dismissal not only stunned RR fans but also visibly devastated his rumoured girlfriend, Maddie Hamilton, who was seen burying her face in her hands moments after the catch was completed by Rashid Khan. Jaiswal, once hailed as the Royals’ batting mainstay and retained for a whopping INR 18 crore, has yet to live up to expectations this season. His outing against Gujarat Titans was cut short in the second over when he misjudged a full delivery outside off from Arshad Khan, attempting a square drive that flew straight to Rashid at deep backward point.

Gujarat Titans Post a Mammoth 217 – Sai Sudharsan Steals the Show

The Titans, who were asked to bat first, put on a clinical display with the bat. The innings was headlined by Sai Sudharsan, who anchored the innings with a majestic 82 off 53 balls, featuring 8 crisp fours and 3 towering sixes. Sudharsan’s calm, calculated aggression dismantled the Royals’ bowling attack, especially after weathering a probing opening spell from Jofra Archer.

Speaking post-match, Sudharsan revealed the team’s proactive mindset:

“The surface was swinging a bit early on, but we assessed it quickly. The plan was to consolidate and then accelerate. I’m not trying to be consistent in any specific way, just reacting to the situation and doing the best for the team.”

His innings provided the perfect platform for a late-innings onslaught, propelling GT to 217/5, a total that proved daunting from the outset.

Jaiswal’s Form Dip Raises Concerns Amid IPL 2025 Pressure

For Jaiswal, this season has been far from ideal. With scores of 1 (vs SRH), 29 (vs KKR), 4 (vs CSK), and now 6 (vs GT), his only notable performance came against Punjab Kings, where he racked up 67 off 45 with 5 sixes and 3 fours.

Such inconsistency is beginning to raise questions about his role at the top, especially given the high price tag and the pressure of leading the Royals' charge in crunch encounters. The Royals’ management and fans alike will be hoping the young left-hander can rediscover his mojo before it's too late in the season.

Emotional Moment: Maddie Hamilton’s Reaction Caught on Camera

While Jaiswal's dismissal was a tactical victory for GT, it also became a trending moment on social media due to Maddie Hamilton’s reaction. The British national, who is in India with her brother to support Jaiswal, was seen in visible distress after the early wicket. Her emotional reaction – head down, hands clasped over her face – quickly went viral, capturing the emotional toll cricket often takes beyond the boundary. This human element added a layer of depth to the match narrative, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the game on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.