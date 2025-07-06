Advertisement
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Emotional Moment With Blind Fan Ravi Wins Hearts; BCCI Shares Touching Video From Edgbaston- WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal fulfilled the dream of 12-year-old blind fan Ravi by gifting him a signed bat during the second Test at Edgbaston. Their emotional interaction, captured by BCCI, touched hearts worldwide, overshadowing even Jaiswal’s stellar on-field performance.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs ENG: Cricket may be a sport of numbers and records, but moments like these remind us of its true soul. In a heartwarming gesture that moved fans and players alike, India’s young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal met a visually impaired fan named Ravi on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston and the moment left everyone emotional.

A Dream Comes True for Ravi

Ravi, a passionate cricket follower despite his visual impairment, had been closely tracking India’s progress since the Leeds Test. All he ever wanted was to meet his hero, Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose strokeplay and fearless approach have inspired millions.

Though he couldn’t meet Jaiswal during the Headingley Test, his dream was fulfilled on Saturday in Birmingham. The BCCI captured the beautiful moment in a video shared across their social platforms one that has since gone viral for all the right reasons.

'I Don’t Know Why I’m Nervous to Meet You': Jaiswal

In the video, a visibly touched Jaiswal greeted Ravi with humility and warmth.

Hello Ravi, how are you? I am Yashasvi, nice to meet you. I was really excited to meet you because I know that you have been a big fan of cricket and actually I don't know why I am nervous to meet you, said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal then handed Ravi a special gift his autographed bat with a personal message: "With best wishes to Ravi with care and love."

Ravi’s Words Leave Everyone Emotional

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Ravi responded with incredible maturity and affection.
“Lovely to meet you too. Thanks so much! I can't wait to have your bat because you are a brilliant cricketer. I think you are the future of Indian cricket. I love cricket, I love watching you bat. I loved your centuries, they were brilliant. On your day you can score big centuries,” Ravi told Jaiswal.

Despite his blindness, Ravi’s deep cricketing knowledge left Jaiswal awestruck, and the young opener couldn’t stop smiling during their interaction.

“I Will Always Support Him” – Ravi

In a separate clip, Ravi shared his joy:
“It's so nice to meet him. He gave me a bat. I love watching him play and I always follow him. I will always support him,” said the young fan, holding the prized bat tightly.

Jaiswal Shines Bright Again

On the field, Jaiswal gave Ravi more reasons to cheer as he smashed 89 in the first inning of the match. India declared at 427/6, setting England a near-impossible 608 to win. But even as India closed in on a historic win at Edgbaston, it was Jaiswal’s off-field moment with Ravi that stole the spotlight and won hearts across the cricketing world.

