Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Heated Chat With Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of India vs England Test Series 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 22-year-old left-handed opener, is no stranger to grit. During India A's recent unofficial Test series against the England Lions, Jaiswal registered scores of 24, 64, 17, and 5 — a mixed bag that hinted at promise but left room for growth. However, what caught everyone's attention wasn’t just his numbers, but his intensity at the nets ahead of the high-stakes Test series against England. According to a Revsportz report, Jaiswal engaged in a visibly animated conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir during training. Known for his straightforwardness, Gambhir reportedly pulled the youngster aside after observing an overly aggressive approach where Jaiswal was attempting to hit almost every delivery — a risky ploy in English conditions.

What followed, however, was a classic example of a player learning in real time. Jaiswal returned to the crease with a calmer approach, facing the fast bowlers with discipline and control. The shift wasn’t just technical — it was mental. And with India’s first Test scheduled to begin June 20 at Leeds, such maturity will be vital, especially in the absence of seasoned veterans.

India’s Transition Era: Gambhir’s No-Nonsense Approach

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin now retired from red-ball cricket, India finds itself in a transitional phase. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has embraced the challenge with open arms. Speaking to BCCI.tv, he framed the tour as an opportunity rather than a setback:

“There are two ways of looking at this tour. One is we are without our three most experienced players, or we got this phenomenal opportunity to do something special for the country.”

Gambhir’s motivational message to the squad was clear — step out of your comfort zone, fight for every session, every ball, and create history. India has not won a Test series in England since 2007. This time, a new generation led by Shubman Gill has a shot at rewriting the script.

Intra-Squad Match: Secrets, Simulations & Selections

Before the first ball is bowled at Headingley, Team India will play a four-day intra-squad practice match against India A, captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Held in Beckenham, the fixture has been kept behind closed doors at Gambhir’s insistence to maintain tactical secrecy — a strategy borrowed from elite European football clubs.

This internal match holds enormous significance for player assessment. It provides much-needed match simulation, especially for pacers and red-ball returnees like Jasprit Bumrah, who is back after a six-month break. Bowling coach Morne Morkel highlighted the value of simulating 90-over fielding days — a far cry from brief net sessions.

Moreover, this practice game gives the coaching staff a chance to crack two key selection dilemmas:

Ravindra Jadeja vs Kuldeep Yadav: While Jadeja brings batting depth and all-round solidity, Kuldeep’s wrist spin could be a better attacking option against England’s Bazball tactics.

Akash Deep vs Prasidh Krishna: A direct battle between full-length precision and back-of-the-length aggression — both crucial weapons in seaming English conditions.

Leadership & Debuts: New Dawn Under Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s elevation to Test captain is one of the tour’s most pivotal storylines. The stylish right-hander will lead India for the first time in red-ball cricket, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Speaking ahead of the tour, Gill urged the team to simulate pressure in the nets to avoid crumbling under it in the middle.

Also making headlines is Karun Nair, who returns to the squad after seven long years, and debutants like Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom received warm welcomes from Gambhir.