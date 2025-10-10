Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Test Consistency Earns Praise from Former India Greats

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century on Day 1 of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday, and former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif lauded the youngster for his knock. India won the toss and elected to bat first as openers Jaiswal and KL Rahul got the side off to a flying start. After Rahul’s dismissal, Sai Sudharsan formed a brilliant partnership with Jaiswal as the duo sailed through the second session. While Sudharsan was dismissed after a well-made 87, the Jaiswal went on to score his seventh Test century.

Notably, Jaiswal has converted both his home Test centuries so far into double tons, and is on the verge of converting his third home Test ton into a double century, having finished on 173 not out at Stumps on Day 1. Lauding the youngster’s knock, Jaffer, writing on X, penned, “When he gets set the runs just flow. Another beautiful hundred, well played @ybj_19 keep going.” Mohammad Kaif and Pathan too lauded the centurion. "Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps scoring hundreds in Test. His commitment to the game should be a lesson for all youngsters playing the game," wrote Kaif. “Yet another big score from Yashasvi Jaiswal. This guy is the best left-handed opener in Test cricket at the moment. Numbers suggest that,” wrote Irfan Pathan.

Interestingly, Jaiswal has brought up all of his seven centuries in the red-ball format at different venues. He started his Test career with a ton against the West Indies in Roseau in 2023 and went on to score three centuries in 2024, one each at Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Perth. While his two centuries at home last year came against England, he notched up his away century against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under. This year, Jaiswal has scored three centuries so far, two against England at The Oval and Leeds, and his recent one against the Windies in Delhi