Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts IPL history, becomes 1st player in the world to...

In a dazzling display of aggressive intent, Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name deeper into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore during the clash against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1.

Jaiswal, the young left-hander smashed a six off the very first ball of the innings, delivered by Mitchell Starc, marking his fourth such feat. With this, Jaiswal became the first player in IPL history to hit a six off the very first ball of an innings on four separate occasions.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK: Trent Boult OUT, Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma likely to miss out; check full lineup

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Moment Of Magic

Facing Mitchell Starc, who was making a return to IPL action, Yashasvi Jaiswal hung back in his crease, picked up the length early on a short ball, and dispatched it cleanly over the backward square leg boundary for a massive six.

The Jaipur crowd erupted as the 24-year-old Jaiswal announced his arrival in trademark style. This wasn't just any first-ball six - it propelled Jaiswal to the top of an exclusive list.

Most first-ball sixes in an IPL innings:

4 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

2 - Priyansh Arya

1 - Naman Ojha, Mayank Agarwal, Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli, Robin Uthappa, Phil Salt, Sanju Samson (and others)

Jaiswal had previously achieved the feat three times, making him the outright leader even before this match.

Short-Lived Brilliance

Unfortunately, the fireworks didn't last long. Starc had the last laugh, dismissing Jaiswal for just 6 runs on the third ball of the innings.

The Australian pacer bounced back strongly, showcasing why he remains a formidable force even after injury layoff. It was a dramatic mini-battle: six off the first, out on the third.

Jaiswal's Explosive Form

This record-breaking moment adds to Jaiswal's growing reputation as one of the most dynamic openers in T20 cricket. In IPL 2026 so far, he has been in strong touch, contributing significantly to Rajasthan Royals' campaign with his aggressive starts.

Known for his elegant yet powerful strokeplay, Jaiswal has consistently delivered match-defining knocks, blending classical technique with modern T20 aggression.

Lineup For DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

DC Impact substitutes: Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Auqib Nabi

RR Impact substitutes: Tushar Deshpande, Yash Punja, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka