Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Create History After 8 Years With Twin Tons On Day 1 Vs England At Headingley

In a defining statement of India’s generational shift in red-ball cricket, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill carved their names into the history books with sublime centuries on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley.

Double Ton After 8 Years

Marking a rare feat last achieved by Indian batters in 2016, the duo became the first Indian pair in eight years to score hundreds on the opening day of a Test match. Their landmark partnership powered India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps, firmly placing the visitors in command of the series opener. The 100-run partnership between them not only frustrated England’s bowlers but also reminded spectators of the calm dominance India once enjoyed under Kohli’s leadership, now being redefined by a younger, fearless generation. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were the first pair to achieve the landmark. Against South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2001, Sachin made 155 runs, while batting at number six, Sehwag smacked 105. 16 years later, the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara achieved the same feat against Sri Lanka. Jaiswal and Gill became the third Indian pair.

IND Vs ENG Day 1 Highlights

India ended Day 1 in commanding fashion at 359/3 at stumps, fueled by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Shubman Gill (127)*, plus a supportive 65* from Rishabh Pant. Headingley’s surface played true after the toss, vindicating England’s decision to bowl first, though the pitch is expected to wear slightly on Day 2, potentially aiding spinners later in the match.

Who Takes the Lead on Day 2

India’s top order has held strong, and with Gill and Pant at the crease, India could extend their lead early. England’s new-ball bowlers, particularly Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes, and Shoaib Bashir, must find early breakthroughs, while India’s openers must stay cautious and build further dominance.