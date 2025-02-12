Yashasvi Jaiswal Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad: Fans Question Selectors' Decision

The announcement of India's final squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, with one name conspicuously missing—Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young left-hander, touted as one of India’s most promising batting talents, was omitted from the final 15 despite being part of the initial provisional squad. His exclusion has sparked heated debates among fans and experts alike, questioning the selectors’ rationale behind the decision.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Brief ODI Stint: Was It Enough?

Jaiswal made his much-anticipated ODI debut against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur but failed to make a significant impact, scoring just 15 runs before falling to Jofra Archer. That, however, was the only opportunity he was granted. With Virat Kohli returning from injury for the second match, Jaiswal found himself out of the playing XI in Cuttack and was subsequently dropped from the final squad altogether.

The move has raised eyebrows, especially considering his exceptional performances in Test and T20 cricket over the past year and a half. Many believe he was not given a fair chance to showcase his abilities in the 50-over format before being sidelined.

Fans and Experts Question Selectors’ Call

Cricket enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their frustration over Jaiswal’s exclusion. Given his aggressive yet composed batting style, many fans expected him to be an ideal backup option for India's top order. Instead, the selectors opted for a spin-heavy squad, replacing Jaiswal with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Former cricketers and analysts have also weighed in on the controversy. Speaking to a leading sports network, one former Indian opener remarked, “Jaiswal is a generational talent. If you were going to drop him after one game, why include him in the first place? This lack of clarity hurts young players.”

Why Did the Selectors Drop Jaiswal?

While Jaiswal’s omission is undoubtedly controversial, a few factors may have contributed to the decision:

1. Lack of ODI Experience

The Champions Trophy is an unforgiving tournament with a high-stakes format. Unlike bilateral series, teams do not have the luxury of experimenting. With just one ODI under his belt, Jaiswal’s limited exposure to the format likely worked against him. The selectors might have preferred more experienced players to handle the pressure of a global ICC event.

2. India’s Settled Opening Pair

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have formed a formidable opening partnership, consistently delivering strong starts. With Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant filling up the middle order, there was little room for another top-order batter. This left Jaiswal on the fringes, with no clear role in the playing XI.

3. Tactical Shift Towards Spin

Instead of a backup opener, the selectors chose to bolster India’s spin attack by including Varun Chakravarthy, who had a stellar T20I series against England. With the tournament being played in Pakistan and the UAE, conditions are expected to assist spinners. Adding Chakravarthy alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar suggests a strategy tailored to subcontinental pitches.

What’s Next for Jaiswal?

Although missing out on the Champions Trophy squad is a setback, Jaiswal remains one of India’s brightest prospects. He has been named among the traveling reserves, meaning he could still get a call-up in case of injuries. More importantly, with the 2025-26 season packed with international assignments, Jaiswal will have ample opportunities to cement his place in India’s white-ball setup.

For now, though, his omission remains a talking point, sparking debates on whether India should have groomed him better for ODI cricket rather than dropping him after a solitary game.