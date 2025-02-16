Yashasvi Jaiswal To Miss Ranji Trophy Semifinal Against Vidarbha Due To Injury

Mumbai's preparations for the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha have taken a hit, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ruled out due to a right ankle injury sustained during training over the weekend. The match is set to begin on Monday in Nagpur, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Jaiswal was initially part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad but was later replaced by spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. He was retained as a non-travelling reserve but is now expected to return home following his injury. Despite Jaiswal's absence, Mumbai will not name a replacement for the semi-final, as they already have experienced players in the squad, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur. Among them, Shivam Dube is also a non-travelling reserve for India's Champions Trophy squad and could be called up to Dubai if needed.

A regular member of India's Test squad, Jaiswal recently made his ODI debut against England in Nagpur, stepping in for Virat Kohli, who was sidelined due to a knee issue. He managed 15 runs in that match.

Jaiswal has featured in just one Ranji Trophy match this season, scoring 4 and 26 in Mumbai's group-stage loss to Jammu and Kashmir. Defending champions Mumbai have faced a tough journey in this Ranji Trophy campaign. After barely making it to the quarter-finals, they found themselves in trouble against Haryana before their lower order staged a rescue act in the first innings.

Their upcoming clash against Vidarbha is a rematch of last season's final. Vidarbha have been in outstanding form, securing outright wins in seven of their eight games this season. They head into the semi-final on the back of a dominant 198-run victory over Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals