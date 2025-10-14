Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open ODIs with Shubman Gill? Aakash Chopra Says Rohit Sharma Might Not Be Missed

In a bold assertion ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that fans might not even miss Rohit Sharma once Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill open in ODIs. Chopra’s comment has sparked widespread debate as India prepares to take on the Aussies starting October 19 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Rise in Indian Cricket

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Yashasvi Jaiswal has rapidly cemented his place in India’s Test squad, showcasing his class in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies. The Mumbai batter registered a masterful 175 off 258 balls, featuring 22 boundaries, highlighting his ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed.

Despite his Test heroics, Yashasvi’s white-ball appearances have been limited. With only one ODI and 23 T20Is under his belt, he hasn’t had enough chances to display his talent on the shorter formats. Chopra, however, believes this is about to change.

“It’s just a matter of time. Yashasvi will be blooded across formats one by one. He’s already played T20Is and scored a century. He performs exceptionally well in the IPL, and after leadership responsibilities took Shubman ahead in the race, Yashasvi will soon get his turn,” Chopra explained in a recent YouTube video.

The Rohit Sharma Factor: Will India Miss Him in ODIs?

The announcement of Rohit Sharma’s removal from ODI captaincy has fueled speculation about his future in 50-over cricket. At 38, Rohit has already retired from Tests and T20Is and will solely focus on ODIs. Chopra, however, feels that once Yashasvi opens with Shubman, fans might hardly notice Rohit’s absence.

“If Yashasvi and Shubman open in ODIs, you might not even miss Rohit. The talent and hunger Yashasvi brings are exceptional. He can change the dynamics at the top of the order,” Chopra added.

This bold statement underscores the confidence cricketing experts have in the new-gen Indian batting lineup. With Shubman Gill recently appointed as India’s ODI captain, the duo of Gill and Jaiswal could redefine India’s opening partnership for years to come.

IPL Form Suggests a Bright Future

Chopra also highlighted that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s best IPL season is yet to come. He predicts a 750–800 run season in the cash-rich league for the Rajasthan Royals opener. “In T20 cricket, he has the hunger and stroke-making ability that can deliver magical performances. I’m confident that a massive IPL season is just around the corner,” Chopra said. Such form in the IPL often translates into confidence and consistency in international cricket, further strengthening Yashasvi’s case for regular inclusion across formats.