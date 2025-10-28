Yashasvi Jaiswal To Return For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Clash Against Rajasthan

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to feature for Mumbai's Elite Group D fixture against Rajasthan in Jaipur in the third round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, scheduled to commence on November 1.

Jaiswal was a part of India's recently concluded three-match ODI series in Australia. He toured with the team but didn't get the opportunity to play in a single fixture. With India set to host World Test Champions South Africa for two Tests from November 14 in Kolkata, Jaiswal is looking to be ready for the challenge.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal informed Mumbai's chairman of selectors, Sanjay Patil, of his availability, who will pick the squad for the Rajasthan match along with his panel after the completion of the ongoing round.

Jaiswal's last appearance for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy dates back to the group-stage fixture against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC grounds. It was the same match, where Rohit Sharma made a highly talked-about return to the Ranji Trophy after a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

If Jaiswal plays, it will be his first game for Mumbai since re-committing to the team in May, after he sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) to represent Goa. His most recent domestic appearance dates back to August, when he represented the West Zone in the season-opening Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru.

Jaiswal has played 46 first-class matches since his debut in 2019, scoring 4,520 runs at an incredible average of 56.50, with 16 centuries. During his first full-fledged Ranji Trophy season back in 2021-22, he scored 498 runs in three matches and six innings, averaging 83.00 with three centuries and a fifty. He played a crucial role in Mumbai's run to the final.

He has also played 33 List-A games, scoring 1,526 runs at an average of 52.62 with five centuries and 3,537 runs in T20s at an average of 33.05, strike rate of over 149, three centuries and 17 fifties.